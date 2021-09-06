Suvendu Adhikari Will Not Appear Before CID Over Bodyguard Subhabrata's Death Case

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, will not appear before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the unnatural death of his bodyguard, Subhabrata Chakraborty.

The CID had summoned the BJP MLA from Nandigram and his driver in connection with the case. Earlier a BJP leader had said that the matter is already pending before the court, due to which Ashikari is probably avoiding the interrogators in person.

West Bengal: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari (in file pic) will not appear before CID today.



Adhikari was summoned by the agency in connection with the unnatural death case of his guard Subhabrata Chakraborty. pic.twitter.com/HAkmbMVwKa — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

On 4 September, the CID had summoned the BJP leader and on the next day, Adhikari's personal driver was also called. The investigation into the matter started on 9 July and was later was handed over to CID. A four-member delegation visited Purba Medinipur to investigate Chakraborty's death and interrogated several related officers. The team also visited Adhikari's house in Nandigram.

Suvendu Adhikari's bodyguard's suicide case

Earlier on 9th July, the Bengal Police had started a fresh investigation into the case of Subhabrata Chakraborty's death in 2018. As per reports, Subhabrata Chakraborty had shot himself to death with his revolver at his Contai home on 13 October 2018, when Adhikari was the state transport minister. Suspecting foul play, the victim's wife sought a probe into his mysterious death. A complaint has been lodged under IPC Sections 302 and 120B.

Adhikari, once a close confidante of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee defected to the BJP and defeated her in the 2021 West Bengal polls from Nandigram. Adhikari is accused of abetting Chakraborty's suicide.

West Bengal Assembly elections and Nandigram battle

Although Mamata Banerjee was defeated in the Nandigram battle, Trinamool Congress swept the assembly election with a landslide victory winning 213 seats, thus Mamata Banerjee becoming the Chief Minister for the third term. However, it had become imperative for Mamata Banerjee to get reelected in a by-election to retain the post of Chief Minister. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (EC) on Saturday announced that it will hold by-polls only at Bhabanipur on 30 September, upon the special request of the state government, thus paving the way for Mamata Banerjee to retain the post of the Chief Minister.

(With image and inputs from ANI)