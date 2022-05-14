Last Updated:

Suvendu Adhikari Writes To PM Modi; Accuses Mamata Banerjee-led WB Govt Of Corruption

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the TMC government of corruption.

Aniket Mishra
Suvendu Adhikari

Image: @SuvenduAdhikari/Facebook/PTI


On May 14, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government of corruption. In his letter, Adhikari further alleged that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government is trying to change the name of PM Awas Yojna to Bangla Awas Yojna and requested him to restore the "original name."

Launching yet another attack on the state CM, Adhikari claimed that the state government is using machinery instead of labour to complete the work in a cheaper way. He further claimed that the Mamata Banerjee government is transferring MGNREGA funds to fake job cardholders and is trying to cheat the Central government by showing single work multiple times. 

Adhikari said, "MNGERGA has become the illegitimate source to fund the mid-level and low-level functionaries of the ruling party, TMC. Machinery is used instead of labourers to complete the work faster and in a cheaper way. Wages are transferred to fake job cardholders."

WB CM seeks PM's intervention in release of MGNREGA funds

Adhikari's letter comes after on May 12, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring to his notice the astonishing delay in releasing funds to the state for the MGNREGA scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. In the said letter, CM Banerjee highlighted the significance of the projects and requested PM Modi for his intervention and direction to the concerned Ministry for the transfer of funds "without any further delay". 

"You are aware that the wages for MGNREGA form an important part of the livelihood of rural people and considering this importance, the Act mandates that the wages must be paid within fifteen days," CM Mamata Banerjee wrote. The West Bengal Chief Minister claimed that the wage payment for MGNREGA in Bengal is pending for more than four months as the Centre is yet to release funds to the state to the tune of Rs 6,500 crore, i.e Rs 3,000 crore against the wage liabilities and Rs 3,500 crore against non-wage liabilities.

In the same letter, the West Bengal CM added, "I came to know that the Centre has not released funds for 100-day work since December, last year. Tell me, how people will work if they are not paid. The Central government collects revenue from states and shares a meagre part of it."

