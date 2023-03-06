Suvendu Adhikari Writes To PM Modi On Saradha Scam, Demands Action Against CM Mamata

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Saradha chit fund scam case demanding action against CM Mamata Banerjee.

In his letter to PM Modi, Suvendu Adhikari expressed concerns regarding the CBI's reluctance to get the 'biggest beneficiary' of the Saradha chit fund scam. "The CBI was expected to nail the person occupying the highest position in the system, and thereby misused her position to become the 'Biggest Beneficiary' of the Sharada Chit Fund Scam. The person is none other than Mamata Banerjee; unfortunately the Chief Minister of West Bengal," he said.

"Is this why the CBI is hesitant? Or has the height of her chair made them reluctant to act against her? But wasn't it the primary reason for handing over the investigation to the CBI? So that the position of the high and mighty doesn't deter them from acting against them and bringing them to justice," the BJP leader added.

I have written a letter to the Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, expressing my concerns regarding the CBI's reluctance to get the "Biggest Beneficiary" of the Saradha Chit Fund Scam - @MamataOfficial convicted. The people of WB have been longing for the day for the last 10 years. pic.twitter.com/gln8wRUgA3 — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) March 6, 2023

The Leader of Opposition alleged that Banerjee's association with the Saradha chit fund goes back to the days when she was not the West Bengal CM but Railways Minister in the UPA-2 government.

Stating that the TMC chief's link with the Saradha scam is "well established", Adhikari said, "Then why is CBI going slow regarding Mamata Banerjee and making no progress as such. The lack of action is resulting in the erosion of the faith of the people of West Bengal in the premier investigating agency."

"The people of West Bengal are fed up with the slow-paced investigation against the high and mighty of the state. The state is in the grapple of corruption and wants the perpetrators to face action for their misdeeds. A mandate can't be misconstrued as impunity and regarded as a licence to loot people and siphon public money," he said, urging the Prime Minister to punish the culprit strictly as per the law of the land.