Suvendu Adhikari Writes To WB Guv, Demands Sacking Of TMC Leader; BJP Stages Protest

Amid a major outrage over Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Akhil Giri for his sexist and hateful remarks against President of India Droupadi Murmu, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday, November 12, wrote a letter to Governor La Ganesan, seeking an appointment to demand the sacking of the TMC minister.

In his letter to the Governor, the WB LoP said, "Akhil Giri has made insulting and derogatory comments on the President of the Republic of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu. The President of India is the Constitutional Head and commander-in-chief of all the Indian Armed Forces. An insult to her is equivalent to insulting our country."

"The West Bengal BJP State Legislature Party seeks your appointment by tomorrow or the day after tomorrow in this matter so that we can make a demand to sack such irresponsible and uncouth person as a minister of the state of West Bengal," the letter added.

Meanwhile, BJP has questioned CM Mamata Banerjee's silence over the minister's sexist remarks. Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed regret over the 'no action' against Giri as yet. "India's President holds the highest post in the country. Be it a TMC minister or anyone who tries to insult the President, it is an attack on the democracy of the country. The TMC minister has still not apologized to the country for his comments, and no action has been taken against him. Therefore, all this has happened under the support of the CM."

On the other hand, BJP leader Sambit Patra led a protest in Odisha against the sexist remarks of the TMC leader, demanding the sacking of Bengal Minister Akhil Giri.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan too expressed anger over the TMC minister's comments, and said, "He insulted the first citizen of the country with a feudal mindset. In a democracy, this kind of intolerance against gender & colour is condemnable. A few days ago, Adhir Chowdhury also did the same. I hope Mamata Banerjee, being a representative of women, takes action."

TMC Minister insults President Murmu

TMC minister Akhil Giri, while attacking Suvendu Adhikari during a rally, dragged President Murmu’s name and insulted her. Giri made the most sexist, and hateful remark against the President of India, in the presence of other senior party leaders including the state Women and Child Development Minister Dr Shashi Panja.

In a public meeting, the minister said, “He (Suvendu) says, I am not good-looking. (Laughs) How beautiful you are! Good looking... We don't judge looks. We respect the chair of your President (Rashtrapati). How does your President (Rashtrapati) look?."

Meanwhile, on confronting the TMC minister Dr Shashi Panja over the remarks of her party leader, she said “This comment is not endorsed by the party. We don't endorse such comments. It is for the minister to take responsibility. We hold the highest regard for the President of India."