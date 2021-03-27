Last Updated:

Suvendu Adhikari's Brother's Car Totaled & Driver Thrashed As WB Polls Begin; TMC Blamed

The car was completely vandalized and the driver of the vehicle was thrashed. However, BJP leader Soumendu was not present in the car at the time of the attack.

Written By
Astha Singh

As the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections begins, yet another case of political violence has been reported. Suvendu Adhikari's brother Soumendu Adhikari's car has been attacked in Dakshin Kanthi at the time when voting was underway in the constituency. The car was completely vandalized and the driver of the vehicle was mercilessly beaten. However, BJP leader Soumendu was not present in the car at the time of the attack, for which the party blamed the TMC.

Soumendu Adhikari blames TMC Leader

BJP leader Soumendu Adhikari accused TMC block president Ram Govind Das and his wife of poll rigging in the booths and as his arrival created a problem, they attacked the car and the driver was thrashed, he said..

Dibyendu Adhikari supports brother

Dibyendu Adhikari, TMC leader & another brother of Soumendu Adhikari, confirmed that Soumendu wasn't injured and accused TMC's block president for the attack.

26 Crude Bombs Recovered In Kolkata

The Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) on Friday recovered 26 pieces of crude bombs in cotton-made bags concealed inside plastic shanties from a building in Beniapukur of Kolkata in the state of West Bengal where phase 1 of the 2021 Assembly elections have now begun. The crude bombs were seized under a seizer list with assistance from the officials of the bomb disposal squads. This comes just a day before the first day of polling. 

Security personnel injured in firing incident at Satsatmal

Two security personnel were injured in a firing incident at Satsatmal in Bhagwanpur constituency on Saturday morning before the voting commenced. BJP district president Anup Chakraborty alleged that attempts were being made to terrorise the people by those associated with TMC. 

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27 to April 29, 2021, in eight phases and votes will be counted on May 2.

  • 1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27
  • 2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1
  • 3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6
  • 4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10
  • 5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17
  • 6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22
  • 7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26
  • 8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29

(Image Credits: @SuvenduWB/Facebook/ANI)

First Published:
