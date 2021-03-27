Suvendu Adhikari's Brother's Car Totaled & Driver Thrashed As WB Polls Begin; TMC Blamed

Quick links:
As the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections begins, yet another case of political violence has been reported. Suvendu Adhikari's brother Soumendu Adhikari's car has been attacked in Dakshin Kanthi at the time when voting was underway in the constituency. The car was completely vandalized and the driver of the vehicle was mercilessly beaten. However, BJP leader Soumendu was not present in the car at the time of the attack, for which the party blamed the TMC.
BJP leader Soumendu Adhikari accused TMC block president Ram Govind Das and his wife of poll rigging in the booths and as his arrival created a problem, they attacked the car and the driver was thrashed, he said..
Under the leadership of TMC block president Ram Govind Das and his wife poll rigging was underway at three polling booths. My arrival here created problem for them to continue with their mischiefs so they attacked my car and thrashed my driver: Soumendu Adhikari, BJP leader.
Dibyendu Adhikari, TMC leader & another brother of Soumendu Adhikari, confirmed that Soumendu wasn't injured and accused TMC's block president for the attack.
I got to know that vehicle (of Soumendu Adhikari) was attacked in Contai with help of TMC block president Ram Govind Das. Soumendu isn't injured. Driver was beaten up. I've informed Police Observer: Dibyendu Adhikari, TMC leader & brother of Soumendu Adhikari
The Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) on Friday recovered 26 pieces of crude bombs in cotton-made bags concealed inside plastic shanties from a building in Beniapukur of Kolkata in the state of West Bengal where phase 1 of the 2021 Assembly elections have now begun. The crude bombs were seized under a seizer list with assistance from the officials of the bomb disposal squads. This comes just a day before the first day of polling.
Two security personnel were injured in a firing incident at Satsatmal in Bhagwanpur constituency on Saturday morning before the voting commenced. BJP district president Anup Chakraborty alleged that attempts were being made to terrorise the people by those associated with TMC.
East Midnapore: 2 security personnel injured in a firing incident at Satsatmal, Bhagwanpur assembly constituency, early morning today, ahead of voting for West Bengal polls
Those associated with TMC trying to terrorise ppl in Argoal panchayat area: Anup Chakraborty,BJP Dist Pres
The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27 to April 29, 2021, in eight phases and votes will be counted on May 2.
(Image Credits: @SuvenduWB/Facebook/ANI)