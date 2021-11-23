Suvendu Adhikari's Convoy Attacked By TMC Supporters In West Bengal, Complaint Lodged

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday filed a police complaint, stating that he was attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters in the state. According to the complaint filed by the BJP leader’s lawyer, around 70 TMC supporters attacked Adhikari's convoy. The complaint filed at the Marishda Police Station, also states that the ruling party supporters abused the opposition leader, and even issued death threats.

Suvendu Adhikari was attacked by TMC workers while on his way to Kolkata from Contai. Adhikari has now filed a police complaint against the same. As per the complaint, Adhikari received death threats from the mob which attacked his convoy. The attack on the BJP leader’s convoy comes amid rising incidents of violence in poll-bound Tripura. Several BJP leaders have so far accused the TMC of causing violence in the state, ahead of the elections. Meanwhile, the TMC recently moved the Supreme Court claiming that the party’s election campaigners in the state were being attacked by BJP members and the state police.

Suvendu Adhikari apologises to BSF for TMC's derogatory remarks

Earlier last week, a delegation of BJP MLAs led by West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari visited the BSF office near Kolkata to apologise for the 'derogatory remarks' made against the force by a TMC MLA. In what is being referred to as a 'derogatory remark', TMC's Udayan Guha, during a discussion in the state Assembly on a resolution opposing the Centre's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction, accused the BSF officers of 'letting loose atrocities on people living in the border areas'. Guha further accused the border force of 'inappropriately touching women trespassing the border areas in the name of security checks'.

TMC and BJP face-off in Tripura

Meanwhile, the BJP and the TMC locked horns in Tripura after the youth wing president of the Mamata Banerjee-led party was arrested on Sunday. She was accused of disturbing a ruling party meeting held at a hotel. The TMC immediately raised the issue and accused the BJP of trying to intimidate the party workers by un-lawful arrests, just like they did in Gujarat. The TMC said on Sunday that a host of high-level party MPs will visit the capital to raise the issue. Saayoni Ghosh was questioned by the Tripura Police and later was arrested. As per the news agency ANI, She was arrested because she was allegedly trying to mow down BJP workers.

In another development, TMC and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev accused the BJP of misusing the state administration and the police in the backdrop of Tripura Violence. Speaking to Republic Media Network on Monday, Sushmita Dev accused the Police of conducting a one-sided investigation into the FIRs filed in the Tripura violence. At least 19 people were injured as supporters of BJP and TMC clashed in Teliamura in Tripura's Khowai district, following which prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in the area.

Image: PTI