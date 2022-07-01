Suvendu Adhikari's Convoy Damaged After 'heavy Vehicle' Rams Into It; No Injuries Reported

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy was found severely damaged on Friday in the East Midnapore district. Sources informed Republic that an accident had taken place which led to the headlight getting damaged. It has also been learnt that neither Adhikari nor anyone else accompanying him was injured in this accident.

Later, Adhikari said that a 'heavy vehicle' rammed into his convoy and assured his supporters and well-wishers that no one was hurt.

A heavy vehicle rammed into a CRPF escort car of my convoy. By the grace of Lord Jagannath no body was hurt.

I am not injured & would continue attending scheduled events.

I am not injured & would continue attending scheduled events.

I am grateful for the innumerous calls enquiring about my well being & would assure everyone that I am fine.

This comes two days after Adhikari met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, seeking action against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she called for "jihad" against the saffron party. "The use of the word 'jihad' by Mamata Banerjee is dangerous. She called for jihad against BJP on 21 July. We witnessed jihad during CAA protests, post-poll violence, and most recently amid the Nupur Sharma controversy," Adhikari had said.

The BJP leader urged the state Governor to take action and dismiss the TMC government with "immediate effect". He also accused the CM of indulging in vote-bank politics. "Encouraging jihadists is an old habit of Banerjee. She is doing this just to secure her vote bank. This is vote-bank politics," the former TMC leader said.

Reacting to this, West Bengal Governor called upon Mamata Banerjee to retract this "most unfortunate" statement. Taking to Twitter, Governor Dhankhar said, "The statement has no place in a society governed by rule of law, and least expected from one under constitutional oath to abode by it. Taking strong exception to this, have written to CM to withdraw the statement and respond."

Suvendu Adhikari attacks Mamata Banerjee government

Before the Maharashtra political crisis was resolved with the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as the CM and the oath-taking ceremony of Eknath Shinde as the new Chief Minister, Suvendu claimed that the Trinamool Congress will also meet a similar fate.

He had then said, "First, let this situation in Maharashtra be resolved. Then it will be Jharkhand and Rajasthan's turn. After that, comes West Bengal. They (TMC) will also meet the same fate (like other opposition-ruled states). This government won't last till 2026; this government will be ousted by 2024."