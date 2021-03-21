Last Updated:

Suvendu Adhikari's Father Sisir & Brother To Attend Amit Shah's Rally In Bengal's Egra

BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari's father Sisir Adhikari and his brother Dibyendu Adhikari who are TMC MPs will be attending Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Egra

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir Adhikari and his brother Dibyendu Adhikari who are Trinamool Congress MPs will be attending Union Home Minister Amit Shah's election rally in West Bengal's Egra on Sunday.

Sisir Adhikari had earlier expressed willingness to join the BJP if asked by his son, Suvendu Adhikari. Former TMC Minister Suvendu, who switched over to the saffron party before polls, has been pitted against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. The crucial seat will go to the polls on April 1.

Sisir rooting for BJP's victory

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, Sisir Adhikari confirmed his intention to join BJP. Maintaining that he is "howling" for the victory of BJP, the Kanthi MP stressed the need to help out his son.

He also accused TMC Supremo Mamata of abusing during her rallies and mentally torturing the Adhikari family. Elaborating on his family's stellar record in electoral politics, he exuded confidence in Suvendu's victory from the Nandigram constituency. Refuting the WB CM's 'outsider' attack on the BJP leader, Sisir said, "Suvendu is a voter of Nandigram. She is a voter of Bhawanipore, Kolkata. Who is she to call Suvendu an outsider?"

Suvendu, the protege-turned-foe of Banerjee joined the BJP at a rally of Amit Shah in December last year. His other younger brother Soumendu left TMC to join the BJP shortly afterward. Following the development, Septuagenarian Sisir Adhikari was removed as chairman of the prestigious Digha-Shankarpur Development Council and president of the TMC's district unit.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

