Suvendu Adhikari's Father Sisir, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee Meet Ahead Of Bengal Polls

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee is set to meet senior TMC leader and Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir Adhikari on Saturday, sources told Republic TV. The 79-year-old Trinamool MP was marginalised by the Mamata Banerjee-led party after his son and political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari switched over to the rival BJP.

Nearly a month after Suvendu switched loyalties, his father Sisir Adhikari was removed as East Midnapore district president and demoted to the chairman of the core committee of TMC's district unit. Prior to that, he was divested of the post of chairman of Digha-Shankarpur Development Authority (DSDA).

The series of action against the Lok Sabha MP from Kanthi was taken by the TMC leadership after Suvendu, who served as the Minister for Transport, Irrigation, and Water Resources in the West Bengal Cabinet switched allegiance to BJP.

A former close aide of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari is currently in a head-to-head contest with the TMC supremo as the two fight the battle of prestige at the crucial Nandigram seat in the upcoming polls. The TMC turncoat had challenged Banerjee to contest from Nandigram, (instead of her general Bhawanipore constituency) and had vowed to defeat her with a margin of 50,000 votes.

Suvendu Adhikari's kin joins BJP

On January 1, Suvendu Adhikari's cousin Soumendu also joined the saffron party after being removed as the Contai Municipality administrator. However, Suvendu's other brother Bibyendu remains a TMC MP from the Tamluk constituency.

As the Adhikari family is believed to have an influence in at least 50 Assembly constituencies, the exit of Suvendu and Soumendu was seen as a blow to the ruling TMC ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from May 2, 2021. Currently, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state.