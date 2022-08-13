Suvendu Adhikari Claims His Tiranga Rally Was Blocked, Urges HM Amit Shah To Take Action

West Bengal Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari lashed out at the state police on Friday for obstructing a flag march that was organised as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in his Assembly constituency Nandigram. The BJP leader has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking the “strictest action” against the ‘anti-national' police officers who stopped the Tiranga rally.

While leading the Tiranga Yatra at Nandigram today, where the public in general assembled with the Indian National Flag & marched alongside me, chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogan; Anti National Mamata Police obstructed our way & told us that we don't have permission to do this. pic.twitter.com/8IRP6kdLF0 — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) August 12, 2022

We were campaigning for "Har Ghar Tiranga" to make people aware about Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's clarion call to hoist the Tiranga at their house from August 13 to August 15, 2022, in order to celebrate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav on the 75th Year of Indian Independence. pic.twitter.com/iEs5CBoOAl — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) August 12, 2022

According to the West Bengal police, permission was only sought for padayatra (foot march) and not a two-wheeler rally in Nandigram, East Midnapore. "Bike rally cannot be carried out, the permission is only for 'Padayatra'. They don't have the police permission for a bike rally," said Shraddha N Pandey, Addl SP, Haldia, Purba Medinipur.

However, Adhikari said 'Har Ghar Tiranga’ is neither a political nor a religious rally and does not require permission to be organised. “I'm not standing in Islamabad, Pakistan. We don't need to take any permission for the Tiranga yatra. Is it a crime to carry the national flag in West Bengal?” he asked.

Nobody was carrying any political party's flag, only the Indian National Flag. Is it a crime to do so in West Bengal?

Addl. SP Haldia; Smt Shraddha N Pandey; IPS, did this on the instructions of @MedinipurSp

Amarnath K; IPS, who was carrying out orders of DGP Manoj Malaviya; IPS. pic.twitter.com/68P5kvgXFd — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) August 12, 2022

Suvendu Adhikari seeks action against police

Later, Adhikari wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking “strictest action against the police officers who obstructed the Tiranga rally and disrespected the national flag”.

"Har Ghar Tiranga is neither a political nor a religious rally. It is also not a public meeting. We wanted to hold a peaceful campaign. However, Mamata Banerjee’s police did not let us campaign for the same. I will mail a letter to the Union Home Minister seeking the strictest of action against the Bengal Police,” said Adhikari.

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting the "strictest action against the police officers who obstructed his Tiranga Yatra and showed disrespect to the National Flag." https://t.co/MnGLb7nTIN pic.twitter.com/yMVQPr3qY7 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

To mark the 75 years of India's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the clarion call to celebrate the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign as a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their houses from August 13-15. He also encouraged people to upload 'Tiranga’ as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and 15 to commemorate the 75th Independence Day.