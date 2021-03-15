Suvendu Objects To Mamata's Nomination, Cites Criminal Cases Impending Against Bengal CM

Leveling charges of concealing facts, former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday, listed down seven cases registered against CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of his high-octane battle against the TMC supremo in West Bengal's Nandigram. The BJP leader has raised an objection with the Election Commission's returning officer against Mamata Banerjee's nomination papers. The TMC chief, who is set to contest from Suvendu's stronghold Nandigram in the Bengal Assembly Elections, has claimed that she has no criminal cases impending against her in her nomination papers.

Countering the claim, Adhikari in his complaint, cited 6 FIRs registered against Mamata Banerjee in Assam and Kolkata. The FIRs cited by Suvendu Adhikari are -

Case no. - 286/2018 under sections 20B, 153A and 198 of IPC at Geeta Nagar Police Station, Assam.

Case no. - 466/2018 under sections 120B, 153A, 294, 298 and 506 of IPC at Pan Bazar Police Station, Assam.

Case no. - 288/2018 under sections 121, 153A of IPC at Jagiroad Police Station, Assam.

Case no. - 832/2018 under sections 120B and 153A of IPC at North Lakhimpur Sadar Police Station, Assam.

Case no. - 177/2018) under sections 353, 323 and 338 of IPC at Udharbond Police Station, Assam.

Case No.RC 01020008A0023 / 2008 registered by CBI, Nizam Palace, Kolkata.

Mamata declares assets worth Rs 16.72 lakhs

In her nomination papers to contest from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared that her net worth is Rs 16.72 lakhs. According to her self-sworn affidavit filed before the Election Commission of India, the TMC chief has said that she does not own any vehicle or property and her total movable assets are worth Rs 16.72 lakh. In 2016, the TMC chief had declared movable assets worth Rs 30.45 lakh and in her recent nomination papers, she has cited her income for the year 2019-20 as Rs 10,34,370.

Cash in hand with the chief minister is ₹ 69,255 while she has a total bank balance of ₹ 13.53 lakh which includes ₹ 1.51 lakh in her election expenditure account. She also has a deposit with the National Saving Certificate (NSC) of ₹ 18,490.

Suvendu-Mamata fight over Nandigram's legacy

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday locked horns with his former party seeking to appropriate the legacy of the Nandigram movement just days ahead of the assembly polls. The TMC observes March 14 as 'Nandigram Divas' to pay respect to the 14 people killed in police firing on this day during an anti-land acquisition stir in 2007. The TMC, after coming to power, has also been observing the day as Krishak Divas.

Adhikari, who was considered the face of the movement, lashed out at the ruling TMC, saying that "opportunists" who have given a promotion to the officers responsible for the 2007 police firing have no right to seek votes from the people of the area as they have insulted the sacrifices made by the agitators. Without naming Banerjee who is also the chief minister, Adhikari said that those who had forgotten Nandigram for 12 years are now coming to seek votes. Banerjee has left her Bhowanipore constituency in Kolkata to contest the Nandigram seat. The anti-land acquisition movement there had catapulted her party to power in 2011.

(With PTI Inputs)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.