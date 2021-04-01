Suvendu Predicts 'change'; Slams Mamata For 'insulting' Nandigram Voters & Violating MCC

Speaking to the media on Thursday, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari opined that the high voter turnout in Nandigram was an indication of his victory from this constituency. Accusing his opponent Mamata Banerjee of insulting the voters, he recalled that the West Bengal CM had levelled allegations even she was injured in an accident. While maintaining that she had a right to complain to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Adhikari reminded her that it is the Election Commission who is responsible for conducting the polls.

Refuting the TMC supremo's claims and accusing her of violating the MCC, the ex-WB Minister added, "She alleges that polling agent was ousted from one booth. But said nothing when her people pelted stones on media & injured one. Her political ground is slipping away. What she did is illegal. She stopped polling for 2 hours & did drama. It's an MCC violation".

'Haven't seen such a bad election'

Meanwhile, WB CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that the EC has not acted on 63 poll-related complaints filed by TMC since morning. For a long time, she was holed up in the Gokul Nagar booth complaining that the local people are not being allowed to vote. Apprising the Governor of the situation, the TMC supremo claimed that the Central forces are protecting people from Bihar and UP who are raising slogans. On the other hand, Dhankhar assured that her concerns have been conveyed to the concerned authorities.

Addressing a press briefing later, Banerjee remarked, "I am showing you 'V' for victory sign. I'm sorry Election Commission and Amit Shah, please control your goons who are heckling woman journalists in rallies. I can't reveal what I discussed with Observer and Governor, it's confidential. I haven't seen such a bad election." To a question on whether she is planning to file an FIR, the Nandigram candidate replied, "We will check all footage of the polling booth and take appropriate steps".

While the polling for 30 seats in the second phase of West Bengal polls is currently underway, Nandigram has seen an approximate voter turnout of 69.53% till 4.52 pm. The voter turnout for the 30 seats that went to the polls in the first phase was 84.63%. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.