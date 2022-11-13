Suvendu Says 'Mamata Beating Kim Jong In Grandeur' Amid Rumours Of Abhishek's Son's B'day

As Trinamool Congress' General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's son turned 3-year-old, a grand birthday celebration took place at Taj Bangla, claimed the Opposition in West Bengal on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, claimed that security has been beefed up for the bash of the son of 'Koyla bhaipo (Coal nephew)', with over 500 policemen, a bomb squad and dog squad deployed at the venue. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader further claimed that door-frame metal detectors and hand-held metal detectors were also in place.

Formal order has not been issued for such security, he said, adding that 'Mamata Police' Officer Jamal has been tasked to make the security foolproof. Calling West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee 'Lady Kim', her former ally said, "Her family is following the footsteps of the Real Kim Jong-un of North Korea, at times beating him when it comes to grandeur & luxury."

Formal order hasn't been issued for such Security Movement. 'Mamata Police' Officer; Jamal has been tasked to make the Security foolproof.

Lady Kim’s family is following the footsteps of the Real Kim Jong-un of North Korea, at times beating him when it comes to grandeur & luxury. — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) November 13, 2022

'I will see and burn...'

On the post, the National spokesperson of the party, Riju Dutta replied with a famous Bengali proverb on jealousy. It roughly translates to, 'I will see and burn...'

দেখবি আর জ্বলবি…লুচির মত ফুলবি..॥ 😂 — 𝐑𝐢𝐣𝐮 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐚 (@DrRijuDutta_TMC) November 13, 2022

Kunal Ghosh, another spokesperson of the party, later in a conversation with the media, accused Suvendu of 'blatantly lying' about Abhishek's son's birthday. He also announced that from tomorrow, i.e., Monday, TMC Youth and Students wing will start sending Suvendu 'get well soon' greetings and pics of Abhishek.

He then added, "Diamond Harbour Football Club, whose chief patron is Abhishek Banerjee, got an opportunity to play Premiere Division Football League. The coach, players & Abhishek met at Taj Bengal Hotel. That occasion has been presented as Abhishek's son's birthday party by Suvendu."