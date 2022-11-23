Suvendu Skips WB Guv's Swearing-in Over Seat Next To Rebel BJP MLAs; Lambasts CM Mamata

In a key development on Wednesday, BJP leaders in West Bengal skipped the swearing-in ceremony of the state's newly appointed Governor Dr. CV Ananda Bose. Taking to Twitter, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari attributed this to the seating arrangement decided by CM Mamata Banerjee who is in charge of the Information and Culture Affairs Department. He took umbrage at the fact that he was asked to sit next to MLAs Krishna Kalyani and Biswajit Das who jumped ship to TMC after being elected on a BJP ticket last year.

Maintaining that Banerjee should be given the 'vengeful award for relentless pursuit to demean constitutional norms', Suvendu Adhikari alleged, "She's the most wretched politician ever born in India, who disgracefully latched on to power by becoming a "Portfolio-less" Central Minister. If she's elated that her 3rd rate tactics would rattle me then she's living in a fool's paradise. Unlike her, I am conscious of my dignity."

The BJP leader revealed that he has sought an appointment with the Governor to apprise him of issues such as corruption, deteriorating law and order situation and financial insolvency. Addressing the media later, Adhikari also cried foul over WB BJP president Sukanta Majumdar not being invited. He claimed, "The West Bengal government made arrangements for Ministers to sit in the swearing-in ceremony. If TMC MPs can be invited and sit at the front, why was Sukanta Majumdar not invited? He is also an MP".

West Bengal Governor's stellar career

Dr CV Ananda Bose replaced La Ganesan as the West Bengal Governor who was given additional charge of the state after Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected the Vice President of India. Bose holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from BITS Pilani and a Master of Arts in English Language and Literature from Kerala University. The 1977-batch IAS officer worked both in his cadre state Kerala and in the Centre before superannuating in 2011. He has been the Kollam Collector and served as the Secretary to the Kerala CM, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and in other positions.

Moreover, he is the recipient of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship. He is also the first-ever Fellow of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. He has written more than 40 books in English, Hindi and Malayalam consisting of short stories, poems, essays and novels. 4 of his books have also become best sellers. Moreover, Bose was the chairman of the working group which drafted the development agenda for Kerala and presented it to PM Modi.