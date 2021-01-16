Suvendu's Close Aide Resigns From Party; TMC Says 'jumping Ships Is Common In Politics'

In yet another jolt to Trinamool Congress, Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Shyamal Adak, the administrative head of the Haldia civic body in East Midnapore resigned from the party. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party refused to give a straight answer. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that 'jumping ships is common in politics', however, he did not respond on the question if Adak's exit will affect TMC's position in the region.

TMC neta said, "Jumping ships is a phenomenon during elections. This happens everywhere. Some are carried away and therefore are joining others and others are realising their mistake and coming back. Like they say in Hindi 'Subha ka bhoola shaam ko vapas aa jaye to use bhoola nahi kehte'. So that is all I have to say it is a common thing, some will go, some will come."

Press Conference at Trinamool Bhavan | তৃণমূল ভবনে সাংবাদিক সম্মেলন https://t.co/2fUYl8GgsD — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) January 15, 2021

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. Violence has already started in the state ahead of polls with both sides clashing wit each other. Earlier, Dilip Ghosh had also asked his BJP cadre to arm themselves with sticks and give it back to the Trinamool cadre if it comes to it.

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. While the BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99.

