After Uttar Pradesh cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza on Thursday threatened to start 'Mahabharat' in India on Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive, Swami Chakrapani slammed Raza and said that people like him want to start a civil war in the country.

Speaking to the ANI on Maulana Tauqeer Raza's remark, Chakrapani said, "After hearing Tauquir Raza, it feels like he got money from Pakistan to start a civil war in India. People like him want to start a civil war in the country." He further added that such people provoke others in spreading instability in the name of communalism. "They provoke Muslims in the name of religion. They tell them to come out of their houses," he said. Slamming Raza for his controversial remarks, he said, "Tauqueer Raza said 'River of blood' will flow. What do you want to say? Whose blood do you want to spill? Kafirs who pray to idols?"

"If he gets peace by killing someone, then I want to say to Tauqueer Raza that I am coming on the street, kill me," Swami Chakrapani said. He then recalled the Gorakhnath temple incident where the accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attempted to barge into the temple and injured security guards. "Why did Murtaza do that? Because he was brainwashed by people (like Raza) in Masjids. They brainwashed him that even if you die, you will go to Allah," Chakrapani told ANI.

Tauqeer Raza's communal provocation

In a shocking incident of provocation days after the Jahangirpuri riots, Uttar Pradesh cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza on Thursday threatened to start 'Mahabharat' if the bulldozer crackdown was not stopped by the administration. Reacting to the same, the BJP has sought strong action against the UP cleric.

Addressing a press conference, Maulana Tauqeer Raza issued an ultimatum and warned that Muslims will storm Delhi and start a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' after Eid if the government, both at the state and Centre, did not mend its ways. The cleric is said to be close to the Congress party, and General-Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"After Eid, our meeting will be finalised. If the government does not mend its ways and continues a one-sided investigation... all sayings of 'Sabka Saath' are just a claim. You have 10 days... fix your ways or I will announce from Delhi and start a Jail Bharo Andolan after Eid. The day Muslims come on the streets, it is not going to be controlled by anyone. This is my warning to the Modi government," said Tauqeer Raza.

Launching a personal attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raza said that the PM was functioning like 'Dhritarashtra' -- the blind king from Mahabharata, and if he did not come out of the role, then a real Mahabharat would happen in India.

Reacting to the provocative statement, BJP national spokesperson RP Singh hoped the UP government will take strong action against Raza. "It's clear that his intention is something else. I'm hopeful that the state government will take cognisance...he cannot provoke communities for creating disharmony and create a ruckus in the country," Sing told Republic TV.

'Congress Party's true face'

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also reacted to the shocking statement and lashed out at the Congress party for patronizing rioters and aggressors. "This is the Congress party's true face...Tauqir Raza is very close to the Congress party. In UP elections, he was given a platform and he incited the Muslim youth to take up arms, saying that Hindus won't have a place to hide. Today he has provoked again," said Poonawalla.