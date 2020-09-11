Swamy Questions Silence Of US Human Rights Bodies Over Republic Reporter's Unlawful Arrest

Senior Advocate and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday questioned the unlawful arrest of Republic Media Network's reporter Anuj Kumar, asking why the US human rights organisations were silent on this. Calling out the 'bleeding hearts' organisations, Swamy demanded that they now question the Congress government in Maharashtra that has arrested Anuj without charges and continues to hold him in custody for over a week, with no legal recourse for even a bail.

The US bleeding hearts organisations for human rights and free press suppression in India should ask now Congi in Maharashtra why a Republic TV correspondent called Anuj has been jailed with no charge and no bail for more than one week now — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 11, 2020

Meanwhile, in its fight for truth and justice and to uphold its Right to Report, Republic Media Network has decided to move the Bombay High Court against the unlawful detention of our reporter Anuj Kumar who in under the Maharashtra Police's custody for over 63 hours and counting. The Network has also decided to move the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) against the state government's attempts to clamp down our reporter's right to personal liberty, and our channel's right to report.

Republic Crew illegally detained

Republic TV's reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade, were picked up by the Maharashtra Police while the reporting team was chasing a journalistic lead in an investigative assignment in Karjat in Raigad. Anuj is currently in illegal police custody for the third straight day after first being jailed without anything resembling due process 4 days before that.

Anuj was taken for a medical examination on Thursday and has since his detention been subjected to forcible interrogation by the Maharashtra Police.

Along with this, continuing its intimidation tactics, Shiv Cable Sena which is a wing of Shiv Sena has issued an order to block Republic Media Network, the order is signed by Sanjay Raut’s brother Sunil Raut and Sanjay Raut is the “pramukh margdarshak” of this organisation.

