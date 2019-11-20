On Cong-NCP-Sena Alliance, Subramanian Swamy Says, 'We Will See How Long This Is Stable'

Reacting to Republic TV’s newsbreak on Congress president Sonia Gandhi giving the green signal to the alliance with Shiv Sena, BJP MP Dr.Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday cast aspersions over the stability of this alliance. Maintaining that this had divided the Hindutva movement, he reckoned that a tie-up with the Congress had proved to be a tragic experience for many leaders in the past. Swamy conceded that the Sena had grievances.

The BJP MP said, “Well, it’s after so many days of agitation and consultations, they have come to a conclusion. We will see how long this is stable. Because there has been a lot of zigzagging and people talking to A, B, C, D, F, G and all that. But I think we have a sad situation of a division in the Hindutva movement. And I think past experiences having alliances with Congress, it’s always been tragic for the people who have trusted them. The example is of Charan Singh, who was left high and dry and many leaders in the late 60s, 70s, and 80s. And, so one has to see whether there is anything that the Shiv Sena will be able to salvage. I am not saying that Shiv Sena didn’t have grievances.”

'I played a role'

Swamy further revealed that he played a big role in bringing the two allies together after the Maharashtra assembly elections. Moreover, he accused the Congress of incorporating an escape clause. Thereafter, he reckoned that the BJP should have prioritised saving its alliance with the Sena even if Devendra Fadnavis did not get the CM post.

He opined, “First of all, one has to recognise that Shiv Sena had grievances from the beginning. In fact, after the last assembly elections that took place 5 years, I played a role in seeing that Shiv Sena and BJP come together as Hindutva brothers. But the question is, in this kind of situation, where we are now developing a major movement on Hindutva, whether these grievances should be a basis.” Swamy added, “They (Congress) have got an escape clause already built into the agreement. So I think it will be very tragic if somewhere after forming the government and getting a few things done, they ditch the Shiv Sena.”

Elaborating on the priority of BJP, Swamy remarked, “They had grievances and we should have gone an extra mile. We didn’t. And I think even if it was decided that Fadnavis was going to be the Chief Minister’s candidate, there are higher posts in Delhi for Fadnavis. And in a cabinet system of government, the Chief Minister is not that important. I think saving the alliance with them, in my opinion, was a greater priority.”

