After CM MK Stalin's DMK ally-- Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Vanni Arasu stirred a massive controversy by making an open call for secessionism citing it as "Tamil Nadu's absolute freedom", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Rajya Sabha member, Subramanian Swamy slammed the DMK government in the State and demanded the arrest of VCK leader under the National Security Act (NSA).

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV over the VCK leader's call for secessionism, Subramanian Swamy said, "When Chandrashekhar was Prime Minister, I was the seniormost Minister and the same sort of silly things were said. And what did we do? We dismissed the government."

Adding further he said, "So give Stalin a warning— ‘please take action under the National Security Act (NSA) and put this guy in jail because he has raised questions about our unity itself’. And if Stalin does not do it, then dismiss the (state) government and send the CRPF and the BSF to take the charge of law and order there. I am telling you, the general public will support us."

Swamy calls for arrest of VCK leader under NSA

VCK leader Vanni Arasu in his controversial speech also called for a fight against 'Sanatan Dharma' by saying, "VCK is on the ground to make Tamil Nadu a holistic Tamil Nadu by defeating the Sanatana Dharma."

Reacting to this, Swamy slammed the Central government and said, "Because we are not doing anything in Delhi, just sitting there and watching this. How long it will be going on? Slowly it is building up. Somebody said the other day that there should be a genocide of Brahmins. He is shut up now because I filed a case (against him)."

"Don’t tolerate this. This government is a very weak government now it appears. Whether it’s a question of China or internal subversion. They are not taking any action. So we must now tell Mr Stalin ‘put this guy in jail’ under NSA and if he doesn’t, then dismiss the government, Swamy said.

Notably, in a video shared by BJP Tamil Nadu Chief K Annamalai on Twitter, the VCK leader made an open call for "Tamil Nadu's absolute freedom" and said in his speech, "To attain a unique (separate) statehood for Tamil Nadu from the Union of India should be our oath."

#BREAKING | Most SHOCKING open call for secessionism; top DMK ally calls for breaking away from India. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/g7JNJalaLU pic.twitter.com/Gct3dota3j — Republic (@republic) August 30, 2022

DMK threatens to revive 'separate Tamil Nadu' demand

Notably, earlier, in July, DMK leader A Raja warned the Centre to not force the party to toe the line of Periyar and revive old ideologies and demands, most notably the 'Separate Tamil Nadu' campaign from 50 years ago. While addressing an event in Namakkal, the leader urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to grant TN 'autonomy' and alleged that the Centre was enjoying greater powers, leaving the state to the mercy of the Union Government.

"Our ideological godfather Periyar demanded a separate Tamil Nadu till his death, however, we have kept aside that demand and accepted Federalism for the country’s integrity and democracy... Therefore, I humbly request PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah do not compel us to revive the demand for a separate Tamil Nadu, please give us state autonomy," Raja said.