Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Subramaniam Swamy Writes To PM; Seeks NIA, ED Probe Into Death

With several mysterious questions looming over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case. Swamy has also suggested that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) can be formed consisting of CBI, NIA and ED. The development comes on the same day as ED has written to the Bihar Police seeking the FIR lodged and other related details over suspicions of money laundering, as per sources.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Police questioned Sushant's CA and investigated his bank account details. However, no case has been registered by the ED yet.

In my latest letter I have requested the PM to direct the Enforcement Directorate and NIA be asked to investigate the circumstances leading to the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Subsequently we can have a SIT consisting of CBI and these two national agencies. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 30, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty booked

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty and five others have been booked under charges of abetting the suicide, embezzlement, cheating, and conspiracy under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. A four-member team of the Bihar Police had earlier arrived in Mumbai to probe the case after the FIR was filed on Sushant's father KK Singh's complaint. The Mumbai Police has been at the receiving end of criticism, with even Vikas Singh - Sushant's family lawyer - claiming that their investigation was heading into a ‘different direction.’

Sushant’s father in a complaint, accused Rhea of abetting the late star’s suicide, claiming she kept complete control of Sushant’s life, kept him away from his family, interfered and discouraged him in his decisions to buy property and sign films, threatened to go public with his medical reports, stole cash and other valuables while questioning the transfer of Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account into an unrelated account.

