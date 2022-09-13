Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swapan Dasgupta was injured amid a massive crackdown on the saffron party's mega-protest in West Bengal against Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

Visuals showed a fatigued Dasgupta sitting on a bench while the left side of his body was covered in mud as police unleashed a total crackdown on the 'Nabanna Chalo' march.

Speaking to Republic, Dasgupta said, "They fired shells and lathi-charged protestors. I got pushed by a policeman. A peaceful demonstration was attacked in this fashion. They also attacked BJP workers in Howrah and Santragachi. This was a march against corruption. This was a march against those looting the exchequer. The initial attack was by police. It looked like a pattern the way police attacked."

Bengal govt falling behind in everything, says Swapan Dasgupta

Slamming the TMC government, the former Rajya Sabha MP said that West Bengal is falling behind in everything. "Whole country should know the true face of this Bengal government. Stashes of cash were found from their associates. People can form their own conclusions. This is becoming an illegitimate government."

Water cannons and barricades have been deployed by Bengal police and detentions and lathi charges have been conducted in order to stop the protest by the saffron party against alleged corruption in the TMC government.

Amid the mayhem, several BJP workers have been injured. Several Saffron party workers including, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, have been detained. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were also detained and whisked away in a prison van, as has the party's state chief Sukanta Majumdar.

BJP supporters from across West Bengal started arriving in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah on Tuesday morning to participate in the saffron party's 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat) to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government.

Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar also claimed that crude bombs and stones were hurled at his party workers.

Speaking to Republic a short while before being detained, he said, "We are on a sit-in protest. Out stir will continue. The West Bengal Police is (using force) in the direction of Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee is scared of BJP. Lakhs of people had gathered here. They are entering every station and beating up our workers".

Clashes erupted between BJP workers and police officials inside the Bolpur railway station. Brawls were also witnessed in several districts including Birbhum, Durgapur, Sealdah, Santragachi, Howrah, Nandigram and Barakar.

Protestors speaking to Republic TV said that they were carrying out a peaceful protest but police baton-charged them.