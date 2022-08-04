Levelling a fresh charge against incarcerated Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Swapna Patkar told a special PMLA court on Thursday that she is receiving threats. A witness in the Patra Chawl land scam, Patkar has also recorded her statement before the Enforcement Directorate. Appearing for her during Raut's remand hearing, advocate Ranjeet Sangle mentioned that he was filing an intervention application. However, the judge asked, "What is your locus? Why should I hear you? He is in custody. How is he to threaten you"?

The court added, "Ask ED to file their say on your application. How can this be entertained? This is not bail. Under what provision are you intervening"? Retorting to this, Patkar's lawyer averred, "I have approached ED but it's my duty to inform the court as well that I have been threatened". He also accused the ED of not extending her protection.

After Sangle mentioned that the Patra Chawl land scam witness had filed a complaint against Raut, the court noted, "Then the concerned authority will see. Anyone will come to court and say. He is a political person, he has followers. Anyone will come to court and say that I am being threatened". Moreover, it asked Patkar to approach the proper forum if the authority is not taking action on her complaint. Meanwhile, ED's lawyer Hiten Venegaonkar opposed the intervention plea and denied the allegation levelled by Sangle.

#BREAKING | ED seeks Sanjay Raut's custody till August 10; tune in to watch the fastest updates from court here - https://t.co/eZ91PA8II7… pic.twitter.com/nzvkf9ynpS — Republic (@republic) August 4, 2022

Swapna Patkar files police complaint

Swapna Parkar submitted a written complaint to the Vakola Police Station on July 16 after allegedly receiving rape and murder threats. She claimed to have got a threat to not disclose any facts before the ED in the Patra Chawl land scam case failing which she will be raped and murdered. Alleging that Sanjay Raut is the "mastermind" behind the intimidation, Patkar revealed that she was being harassed for a long time. She also accused him of stalking her, hacking her devices, sending messages through various people and using Sujit Parkar to harass her as they don't share a cordial relationship anymore.

On July 31, the police filed an FIR against the Shiv Sena MP after Patkar accused him of abusing and threatening her in a telephonic conversation on November 22, 2016. Raut allegedly threatened her of consequences if she doesn't transfer certain plots in his name or her husband Sujit Parkar's name. He was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). Raut is currently in the ED's custody in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam.