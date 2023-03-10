Swapna Suresh Alleges Death Threat, Claims Kerala CPIM Leader Threatened To 'finish' Her

Kerala gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh on Thursday made huge allegations against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) claiming that she received death threats from a person named Vijay Pillai who on behalf of Kerala CPIM secretary Govindan Master threatened to kill her if she continued to criticise Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. She also claimed that the CPIM leader offered her a hefty amount of Rs 30 crore to leave the country and settle anywhere else, through Pillai.

“I started revealing the truth after I came to know the true colour of M Shivshankar (former principal secretary to the Kerala CM). I got an anonynous phone call from a person called Vijay Pillai. He came for a settlement talk. He said to move out of Bangalore and leave the place. CPM party secretary Govindan Master had told him to threaten me and leave the place. They asked me to stop speaking about Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter and businessman Yussaf Ali. They offered me Rs 30 crore,” Swapna alleged in a Facebook live video.

"Vijay Pillai threatened me and asked to leave the country. I have no personal agenda with CM Pinarayi Vijayan or his family, nor want to destruct his political career. I was clearly told that CPM secretary Govindan Master will finish my life. This person told me that he will give me 2 days to take a decision. I have sent details of his phone numbers and email address to my advocate," she added.

Swapna asserted that she will fight and warned Chief Minister Pinarayi against “threatening” her. "I want to tell the CM on his face, I am going to fight till the end. I have people who trust me. If I am alive, I will expose your entire business empire and don’t ever think or dare to threaten me. I’ll expose to the world your real face," she said.

Notably, Swapna Suresh has been targeting Pinarayi Vijayan by accusing him, his wife Kamala and his daughter Veena of handling the monetary transactions in the LIFE Mission and gold smuggling scams.

(With inputs from ANI)