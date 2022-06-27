Swapna Suresh Files Anticipatory Bail Plea In Kerala HC In Case On KT Jaleel's Complaint

The prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, on Monday, June 27, filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court pertaining to the conspiracy case against her based on a complaint by MLA and former minister KT Jaleel.

On June 8, Thiruvananthapuram cantonment police registered a case against Swapna on Jaleel's complaint seeking a probe into the charges made by Swapna Suresh against him in the gold smuggling case and alleged that she conspired and made defamatory statements against him.

Under Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with an intent to cause riot) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), the police registered the case against her.

On June 23, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated Swapna Suresh for almost five and a half hours. The federal agency also interrogated Suresh for five and a half hours on June 22.

Swapna Suresh was quizzed in connection to her 164 statement at the court and allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family became a matter of controversy, sparking protests by opposition parties demanding the Kerala Chief Minister's resignation.

Suresh had revealed that she has declared in court the involvement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife, and daughter in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels and had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore being smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs Department in Thiruvananthapuram on 5 July 2019.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI/@KTJaleel/Facebook)