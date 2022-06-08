Swapna Suresh Stands By Claims Against CM Vijayan In Kerala Gold Scam; 'Have No Agenda'

'I have no personal or political agenda,' clarified the accused in the Kerala gold scam, Swapna Suresh, while speaking to the media on Wednesday. Suresh said that the statement that she gave before the court under Section 164 of the CrPC was shared with the investigating agencies in the past. Reiterating that she is facing a threat to her life, the accused in the gold scam case said that she had made a statement against Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan and the Vijayan family, only because there was 'evidence' against them.

'Only I am the one to suffer': Swapna Suresh

Referring to CM Vijayan’s wife Kamala and daughter Veena, against whom also she had raised allegations related to the scandal, Suresh said, “Kamala and Veena are leading luxurious lives. Only I am left to suffer. No one should use my statements before the investigating agencies for their personal agenda.”

Suresh's statement comes in response to Vijayan refuting all the allegations made, by calling them 'unsubstantial'. The Kerala Chief Minister had said that he and his family were being dragged in by 'some quarters for narrow personal and political agenda'. "Such agendas are rejected by the people. After a break, the old things are repeated by the accused in the case. There is not even a shred of facts in it,” he had said while speaking to the media.

Allegations of Swapna Suresh

Suresh raised the allegation before the media in Kochi on Tuesday after giving a statement at a local court as per section 164 of CrPC in a money laundering case that came up during the probe into gold smuggling. A former executive secretary at the consulate, she had pointed out how she was contacted by the Principal Secretary of Vijayan, Sivasankar, during his visit to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates back in 2016.

#EXCLUSIVE: Kerala Gold Scam accused Swapna Suresh speaks of 'Biryani vessels of unusual weight' delivered from Consul-General's residence to CM's residence; says she's mentioned it in court; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/la41ESOEtw — Republic (@republic) June 7, 2022

"Sivasankar told me that the CM had forgotten to carry a bag, which needed to be taken to Dubai. When the bag was brought to the consulate (in Thiruvananthapuram), we scanned it and realised that it contained currency. I cannot reveal everything about my statement before the court,” she said.

Also, she had talked about the utensils used for cooking ‘biryani’ that were sent to the Cliff House (the official residence of the CM) from the consulate. “So, Biryani being edible, food item has a minimum weight...but the vessels had unusual weight...Also, they were delivered without any security checks or protocol arrangements, upon the instructions- the time & date fixed by Sivshankar," she had said.

The Kerala gold scam dates back to July 2020, when Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate.