Swelling Yamuna Stabilises But Delhi Flood Politics Raging As BJP, AAP Blame Each Other

Almost a week has passed after the raging Yamuna swelled and turned the streets of Delhi into gushing streams, neighbourhoods into watery labyrinths and left potholes invisible. Now the rage of Yamuna is hopefully calming down as the rising water level stabilised on Thursday evening and started to go down on Friday as it has reached 207.90 metres (at the time of publishing) after hitting its peak at 208.62 metres smashing an all-time high record set 45 years ago.

Although the ferocious Yamuna is calming, the politics around it is not as Saturday witnessed fresh attacks from both the sides, the administration and the opposition—AAP and BJP.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, on Saturday, July 15, reiterated his party stand claiming a conspiracy behind Delhi Floods, a day after he tried to intimidate Delhi L-G, Vinai Kumar Saxena, on camera with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in attendance.

Bharadwaj argued it hasn't rained in Delhi for the past three to four days, although the Yamuna's water level has still risen to 208.66 metres, while speaking at a news conference.

"Today, we present to you irrefutable evidence that demonstrates the deliberate release of water from the HathniKund Barrage in Haryana to submerge Delhi. This is not a mere natural calamity but rather a deliberate attempt by the governments at the Centre and in Haryana, both ruled by the BJP, to inflict havoc upon the people of Delhi," he alleged.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal levelled identical accusations on Friday, as the city government sparred with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over a malfunctioning regulator that was reportedly to blame for flooding on Vikas Marg.

In connection to the severe waterlogging, East Delhi's BJP MP Gautam Gambhir criticised the AAP administration for doing little to improve the city's infrastructure, which he said was the cause of the present emergency.

"It's unfortunate that Delhi is flooded today. This situation does not come as a surprise to me as the present government has not spent any money on building infrastructure in the city. CM had promised to make Delhi a world-class city," said Gambhir.

#LIVE | No money spent on infrastructure development: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir lashes out at AAP-led Delhi govt's mismanagement over severe flood situation in the national capital. watch here - https://t.co/6CjsNJ9CEq#DelhiFloods #AAP #GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/tZjIbeo6R3 — Republic (@republic) July 15, 2023

Amid sparring between both the opposition and the government, Delhi L-G displayed a sense of responsibility and maturity when he said that—while calming the Delhi Minister Bharadwaj— the need of this hour is of cooperation and not blame game.

#WATCH | Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and CM Arvind Kejriwal brief the media after inspecting the spot at Vikas Bhawan, ITO where a drain regulator is damaged.



Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj tells the Lt Governor that he made several requests to different officers last night to… pic.twitter.com/f9XYnRtVCX — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, convened a Cabinet meeting on Saturday and sent ministers to six flood-affected regions to oversee appropriate amenities at the government’s relief camps.

According to Saurabh Bharadwaj, minister of irrigation and flood control, orders will be given to officers to report, coordinate, and work with ministers to provide sufficient amenities, like food, water, toilets, and power, at flood relief camps.

Although the flooding Yamuna’s water is steadily decreasing for now, a new notification from India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised alarms. For the next 4-5 days, the national capital is expected to have light to moderate rain mixed with thunderstorms, according to the IMD, causing concerns for Delhi residents.

Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist said, "Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Delhi, Haryana, and adjoining areas for the next 5 days. We expect a slight rainfall increase on the 17th and 18th of July. However, the flooding in Delhi is not due to localised rain but because the Yamuna River has received a lot of water from Himachal and other states."

NDRF working round the clock

Apart from a few teams in the Delhi and National Capital Region, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has 16 teams stationed in Delhi.

According to the NDRF spokesperson, their team evacuated 6,345 persons along with 912 animals and 1,530 people from Delhi's flood-affected regions.

After a 12-hour operation on Friday, the force managed to save 30 animals, including cows and buffaloes, from the Usmanpur neighbourhood of Delhi, he added.

Through its staff of veterinary physicians, the NDRF also supplied these distraught animals with basic medical care, the PTI reported.

Since the force was sent in for evacuation and rescue, some 500 individuals have also received medical attention from NDRF physicians, according to the spokesperson.

According to the spokesman, 65 NDRF teams have been sent to north Indian states including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand to combat the rain and flood catastrophes caused by the current monsoon. More than 2,286 persons have been saved and 17,492 have been evacuated by the force. Additionally, 1,407 cattle were saved from the impacted areas.

(With Agency Inputs)