Swollen Yamuna Calming, Says Kejriwal; AAP Alleges Flood Conspiracy, BJP Hits Back

After wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods in parts of Delhi, the level of the swollen Yamuna on Saturday followed a downward trend, allowing authorities to open roads and ease traffic movement as floodwaters receded from many areas.

However, a blame-game erupted between the ruling AAP and the BJP which held each other responsible for the flood in the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the water level of the Yamuna is receding slowly and the situation will normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain, but added that threat of flood is not over yet.

The situation in the national capital's flooded areas is improving, according to the Delhi government.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, predicted moderate rain in the city over the next two days and "heavy to very heavy" rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days.

According to the Central Water Commission's flood-monitoring portal, the Yamuna's water level declined to 206.87 metres by 7 pm on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday. On Saturday, at 7 am, the water level was 207.62 metres.

With the flow rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar decreasing over the past two days, further decline is expected. However, the water level of the Yamuna is still above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The normal water supply in the city, which was affected due to flooding in WTPs, is likely to be restored on Sunday as the chief minister said that water treatment plants (WTPs) at Wazirabad and Chandrawal will be started by Sunday.

Several roads in the national capital which were shut for vehicular movement were opened on Saturday, even as traffic regulations are still in effect on some road stretches. According to an advisory issued by the traffic police, Boulevard Road - slip road - service road - left turn under Yudhishthira Setu - Ring Road, Chandgi Ram Akhara to Mukarba Chowk Carriageway and Chandgi Ram Akhara to IP College both carriageways have been opened for traffic movement, Bhairon Marg from Mathura Road to Ring Road carriageway, Vikas Marg from ITO to Laxmi Nagar both carriageways, Nishad Raj Marg from Shanti Van to Geeta Colony both carriageways have also been opened, the advisory added.

The road stretches that still remain shut for movement, include Ring Road - Majnu Ka Tilla ISBT - Shanti Van - IP flyover to IP Depot both carriageways, Ring Road - IP Depot to IP flyover to ISBT carriageway, Salim Garh bypass, Old Iron Bridge Pusta to Shamshan Ghat, Outer Ring Road - Mukarba Chowk to Wazirabad carriageway and Ring Road from Shanti Van to Rajghat and towards ISBT. The Kashmere Gate ISBT remains closed, police said. Delhi minister Atishi said the Public Works Department (PWD) has started pumping out water, cleaning roads and opening them up for traffic movement in view of a fall in the Yamuna's water level.

The PWD minister also said that the Kashmiri Gate ISBT and Bhairon Marg have been opened for vehicular traffic.

In the Kashmere Gate area, at least 12 people stuck in a hostel were brought to safety by police and NDRF teams, a police official said Chief Minister Kejriwal on Saturday deputed ministers at six flood-affected districts to ensure proper facilities at relief camps set up by the Delhi government.

He gave the charge of South-East district to Home Minister Kailash Gahlot, East district to Saurabh Bharadwaj, North-East district to Revenue Minister Atishi and North district to Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain will look after camps in the Central district, while Environment Minister Gopal Rai has been given the charge of Shahdara district, it said.

Delhi Chief secretary Naresh Kumar also issued an order deploying senior IAS and DANICS officers to supervise and help district magistrates in the relief and rehabilitation work.

However, Bharadwaj alleged that flood in the city was caused under a conspiracy by the BJP-led Centre and the Haryana government.

Addressing a press conference here, he said it has not rained in Delhi in the last three-four days, yet still the water level in Yamuna reached 208.66 metres. "The water from Hathnikund Barrage is released from three canals -- Western Canal, Eastern Canal and Yamuna. As part of a conspiracy, between July 9 and 13, water was released from Yamuna canal only towards Delhi. There was no water released through the Western and Eastern Canal," he claimed.

The BJP hit back at the AAP, alleging that inaction and corruption of the AAP government was responsible for the flood in Delhi and asked Chief Minister Kejriwal to apologise to the people for "failing" to handle the situation.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and party MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma alleged that the flood was caused by lack of desilting of the Yamuna in the last eight years of the Kejriwal government.

Later, Bharadwaj wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena expressing concern over the handling of the recent flooding and accusing senior officials of deliberately ignoring the urgent calls and messages sent by ministers during the crisis.

Senior officials, including Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, expressed disappointment over elected representatives targeting officers who have been working "tirelessly" to bring the flood situation in the city under control.

Atishi also wrote to the chief secretary and raised concern over the absence of basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets in relief camps.

In her letter, she also alleged that the divisional commissioner did not respond to her calls.

Ashwani Kumar, however, said he had been attending Atishi's calls. Terming her behaviour "unfortunate", he suggested that her actions were politically motivated. Kejriwal appealed to people of the city not to take selfies or swim in flooded areas as it could be fatal and said the threat of floods was not over yet.

His appeal came a day after three boys drowned in a ditch while bathing in floodwaters in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur Chowk area.

In reference to the ITO barrage, where five of the 32 gates are jammed, obstructing the drainage of water out of Delhi, Bharadwaj on Saturday evening said that a Naval team has arrived from Mumbai. "I welcomed Naval team that has arrived from Mumbai. It's raining heavily now, so work of Navy will start from tomorrow," he tweeted The city has been grappling with waterlogging and flooding issues for a week now. Initially, a downpour caused intense waterlogging on July 8 and 9, with the city receiving 125 per cent of its monthly rainfall quota in just two days.

Subsequently, heavy rains in the upper catchment areas, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, led to the Yamuna swelling to record levels.

The river reached 208.66 metres on Thursday, surpassing the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set in September 1978 by a significant margin.

The river breached embankments and penetrated deeper into the city than it has in over four decades.

The army was called in for the first time since the 2010 floods to repair a broken flow regulator at drain no. 12, the reason behind the flooding in central parts of the capital on Friday.

The consequences of the floods have been devastating with around 23,000 people evacuated from their homes. The losses incurred in terms of property, businesses, and earnings have amounted to crores.