'System Not Bothered By Nation's Goodwill'; PM Modi Narrates Interesting Anecdote

At BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting held on Tuesday, PM Modi decided to narrate anecdotes and stories so as to instill positive messages within his party workers. During his address to the crowd, PM Modi narrated an interesting story about the bombing that took place during the 1996 Olympics, seemingly drawing parallels with the Delhi riots that hit the capital city recently.

PM Modi narrated the example of the bombing of an Olympic ground in the US in 1996 while making a veiled attack about the 'system not bothered about nation's goodwill'. He spoke about how during that time the 'system of the US' decided to focus on the Olympics, and not on the bombing.

'Robust system working against nation'

As per ANI sources which quoted a senior MP of the BJP, the message was in regard to the nation's attitude during US President Donald Trump's visit to India and violence that engulfed the national capital during that time.

Commenting on the 'robust' system working against the interest of the nation, the MP qouted PM saying, "We need to take into consideration that there is a robust system in place to counter our efforts of showing the achievements."

Prime Minister Modi also shared a personal chat that he had with a family friend and how the Mudra loan scheme had provided a means of livelihood to an ordinary taxi driver. As per a senior MP quoted by news agency ANI, PM Modi spoke about the time his friend called him up after a taxi driver wanted to thank him.

"The driver was hearing the conversation and requested the Prime Minister's friend if he could have a word with him. The driver did not say anything but thanked the Prime Minister for starting mudra loan. He told the Prime Minister that he availed the Mudra loan and was able to buy the taxi to earn his livelihood," the MP narrated.

(With Agency Inputs)