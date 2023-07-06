T S Singh Deo Officially Appointed As Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister

A week after the ruling Congress party gave its approval for the decision, T S Singh Deo was officially appointed as deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

The state's General Administration Department issued a gazette notification in this regard, an official said here.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has appointed Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo as deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on the advise of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the notification read.

Earlier in the day, ahead of a cabinet meeting, Baghel welcomed Singh Deo -- who is already a state minister -- with a bouquet. Singh Deo met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan in the evening.

The soft-spoken Singh Deo had been locked in a turf war with Baghel for the past several months.

The Congress's decision to elevate him as deputy CM is being seen as an attempt to stem infighting in the state unit as Assembly elections are due by year-end.

But some political commentators have also said that it could disappoint the tribal community which comprises 32 percent of the state's population.

Singh Deo has a considerable following in the northern parts of the state, especially the Surguja district. The sitting MLA from Ambikapur also enjoys the party high command's confidence.

Differences between Baghel and his cabinet colleague Singh Deo came out in the open in mid-2021 when speculation was rife that the latter will take over as CM for the remaining term as per a purported agreement struck after the 2018 Assembly elections.

Baghel and his two senior cabinet colleagues -- Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu -- were then leading contenders for the top post.

The power tussle between Singh Deo and Baghel took a new turn last year when Singh Deo gave up the panchayat and rural development department portfolio, hinting he had been sidelined in the government, though he continued to hold his other four portfolios.

A scion of the erstwhile Sarguja royal family, Singh Deo is currently holding Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Twenty Point Implementation and Commercial Tax (GST) portfolios.

A three-time MLA, Singh Deo was elevated to the position of the Congress Legislature Party leader after the party lost the 2013 Assembly polls.

He was born on October 31, 1952, in Prayagraj (then Allahabad). His father late M S Singh Deo, an IAS officer, retired as chief secretary of the united Madhya Pradesh. His mother Devendra Kumari was a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government.

His political career started with the Municipal Council of Ambikapur of which he was chairman during 1983-88 and 1995-99.

Singh Deo was elected as an MLA for the first time in 2008 from Surguja constituency (now known as Ambikapur constituency after delimitation). He retained the seat in 2013.