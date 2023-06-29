T S Singh Deo's Appointment As Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Is His 'insult', Says State BJP Chief

BJP's Chhattisgarh unit chief Arun Sao on Wednesday termed state minister T S Singh Deo's appointment as the state deputy chief minister as his insult, and said the decision will not save the Congress from being defeated in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Talking to reporters, Sao said, the move is just an attempt to settle differences within the ruling party in the state.

The Congress - the ruling party in Chhattisgarh - said in a statement on Wednesday night that party president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal to appoint Singh Deo as the deputy chief minister in Chhattisgarh.

When asked about the development, Sao told reporters in Bilaspur, "Congress party does not have the right to appoint a deputy CM. It is the right of the CM and Governor." "The other thing is that the Congress party, which had promised Singh Deo to make him CM for two-and-a-half-years, has done injustice to him by making him deputy CM for just four months. It is an insult to Singh Deo ji," he said.

The decision is just an attempt to deal with infighting within the Congress, he added.

"It is clear that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel ji and Congress are afraid of the people's criticism of the state government. The Congress has made Chhattisgarh a den of corruption and addiction while there is no development work taking place," he said.

The decision will have no impact on elections as people of the state have decided to uproot Congress from the state and the ruling party will not have any benefit of it, he added.