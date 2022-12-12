'Tactic To Ramp Up Surveillance On J&K Residents': Mehbooba Mufti On Unique Family ID

A fresh controversy erupted after Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (JKPDP) president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted against the ‘unique family ID’ for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Mufti asserted that the Unique ID plan is a tactic to ramp up surveillance on J&K residents.

Mufti sparks fresh row

As the Jammu and Kashmir administration is planning to create an authentic database of all families in the Union Territory with each of them having a unique alpha-numeric code, the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter and alleged that the people of Kashmir are viewed with deep suspicion and the proposed plan is “emblematic of the widening trust deficit”, especially after 2019, the year Article 370 providing special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated.

"Creating ‘a unique family ID’ for J&K residents is emblematic of the widening trust deficit esp post-2019. Kashmiris are viewed with deep suspicion & this is another surveillance tactic to tighten the iron grip on their lives," PDP's Mufti said.

J&K administration's Unique ID plan

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is planning to create an authentic database of all families in the Union Territory with the objective of easy selection of eligible beneficiaries of various social welfare schemes.

The decision came after Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar released the Digital J&K Vision Document at the recent national conference on e-governance in Katra in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. They unveiled the government plan to create an authentic, verified, and reliable database of all families of the Union territory.

According to the vision document, "Each family will be provided with a unique alpha-numeric code called JK Family ID. The data available in the family database would be used to determine eligibility through automatic selection of beneficiaries for receiving social benefits."

"The database would identify each and every family in J&K and would collect the basic data of the family, provided with the consent of the family, in a digital format." The document further reads that all the applicable laws and regulations in respect of data protection shall be complied with in the management of data.