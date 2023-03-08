Karnataka bribe-gate accused BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa has claimed that the money recovered from his house during raids was earned from groundnut plantation. Addressing supporters in his constituency, Virupakshappa said, "I have not done any illegal transaction as president of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL). We kept the money from our groundnut plantation and crusher at home. This money was discovered during the Lokayukta raid. I have a document for that money and I will give it," Virupakshappa told news agency ANI.

Confident about acquittal, says MLA

The MLA from Channagiri said, "I am 100 percent confident that I will be acquitted in the case. The source of money seized from my house was not corruption. The money is the income from agriculture and legitimate businesses run by the family.”

The BJP leader said since Channagiri is the land of areca nut, Rs 4-5 crore can be found even at the house of a common man. As they have a lot of businesses, Rs 6 crore is not a big deal for them. He said he was named in the case only because he was the chairman of the KSDL.

He said he will submit all relevant documents to the Lokayukta and would appear before investigating officials on Wednesday. Earlier, Virupakshappa was granted interim anticipatory bail by the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday in the bribery case, following which he received a grand welcome by his supporters in his constituency. His son Prashant Madal was recently caught by Lokayukta police while allegedly accepting Rs 40 lakh as bribe.

The MLA is said to have been absconding for five days after his son was arrested along with four others while allegedly accepting bribes.

Madal Virupakshappa's Advocate K Suman said court granted anticipatory bail to the MLA, as prima facie there is no material in FIR or in the complaint against him.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint of a representative of chemical company, which alleged the company was looking for a tender for fragrant oil in January, for which Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Madal allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 81 lakh. The demand for kickbacks was made after the complainant approached the Lokayukta.