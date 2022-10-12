Tajinder Bagga & Kumar Vishwas Save Choiciest Words For Arvind Kejriwal After FIRs Quashed

After the Punjab & Haryana High Court quashed the FIRs registered against Bharatiya Janata party's (BJP's) Tajinder Bagga and poet Kumar Vishwas, both of them on Wednesday, October 12, expressed joy over the relief and lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the FIRs that were registered against them.

Tajinder Bagga, who was arrested by the Punjab Police on May 6 for his criticism of AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, took to Twitter and said, "The day I was arrested by the Punjab Police, the entire Aam Aadmi Party was holding a press conference on the streets, today they are not even ready to appear on TV. A big leader of AAP is telling the media that because of Kejriwal, it has become a big insult to them, so now what will they say on TV?"

On the other hand, Kumar Vishwas, against whom a case was registered for alleging that AAP has links with pro-Khalistan elements, referred to Kejriwal as a dwarf, and said, "As soon as the government was formed, the Punjab-police sent to my house by an insecure self-delusional dwarf after registering an FIR against me was dismissed by the High Court of Punjab today. Again advice to dear Bhagwant Mann to save the self-respect of Punjab from the eyes of dwarf."

HC quashes FIRs against Bagga & Vishwas

A month after AAP came to power in Punjab, a case was registered against Kumar Vishwas under Sections 153, 153A, 505, 505(2), 116 read with 143, 147, 323, 341 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 120 of the Representation of the People Act for alleging that AAP has links with pro-Khalistan elements. On the other hand, Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police on May 6 for his criticism of AAP chief Kejriwal.