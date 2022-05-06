Tajinder Bagga Arrest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police Gets Custody Of Tajinder Bagga: Sources

Quick links:
In a big setback to Punjab Police, The Delhi police have managed to get the custody of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. He is being taken back to the National Capital, sources tell Republic
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga taken out of Peepli Police station; Delhi and Punjab Police both present
Amid Jurisdiction fight, Punjab Police asks ADGP to rush to Kurukshetra over Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest
3 way fight erupts between Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana Police over Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Delhi Police sends team to nab Punjab police officials, sources tell Republic
Republic TV has accessed exclusive visuals of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest. According to the video accessed, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader was forcefully taken out by the Punjab Police from his Delhi residence. Meanwhile, Republic TV also accessed an exclusive video of Punjab police informing Delhi police regarding the arrest of Bagga after it was done.
According to the visuals obtained by Republic TV, the Punjab police can be seen crowding the BJP leader’s residence. The police are seen to have arrived at the BJP leader’s residence early in the morning. The large group of officers then barged into Bagga's residence, and later, can be seen taking him out forcefully. Bagga was forcefully taken to the convoy in which the police arrived and was taken out of the national capital.
Preetpal Singh Bagga, the father of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga alleged that the Punjab police beat him when they came to arrest Tajinder Bagga on Friday in New Delhi. Narrating the ordeal of the whole arrest incident, Preetpal Singh Bagga said, "We were sitting inside our house when suddenly two police officers came. Earlier also they had come to our house and we used to give them tea. After a while, they opened the door and suddenly, 10-15 policemen came and tried taking him (Bagga) away. But when he asked them to allow him to wear a turban, they did not allow him and dragged him out of the house."
"When I tried taking a video of this incident, one person took me inside a room and punched me in my face. They also took my mobile phone along with that of Bagga's," Preetpal Singh Bagga told ANI.
After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his residence in Delhi, BJP leader Kapil Mishra took a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the Delhi CM has gotten scared of "a real Sardar".
Spoke exclusively to Republic TV, Mishra said that the way Punjab Police have been used to arrest the workers of Delhi and those who raise their voices clearly showed that Kejriwal is not only scared but he is also misusing the mandate of Punjab and insulting the people of the state. Kapil Mishra also reacted to AAP's warning in which they stated that he will be the next to be arrested.
After Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police on Friday, BJP workers staged a protest outside the Janakpuri police station of Delhi against the arrest of Bagga and raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Paty (AAP) supremo, Arvind Kejriwal. They accused Punjab police of not following protocol and stated that the police 'kidnapped' Bagga.
Delhi Police has now registered a kidnapping case in connection with BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest. This comes after Punjab Police arrested Bagga on Friday morning over his alleged threat to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Police informed that they have received a complaint from BJP leader that the standard operating procedure (SOPs) was not followed during the arrest and hence Punjab police should be booked under these charges.
Republic TV has accessed exclusive CCTV footage of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga's arrest that took place on Friday morning. In the visuals, a team of Punjab police arriving in SUVs at Bagga's Delhi residence can be seen. As per sources, a team of 50 police personnel from Punjab's Mohali reached the BJP leader's Delhi residence and arrested the BJP's youth wing leader. An FIR has been registered under IPC Section 153(A), 505, and 506. Tajinder Pal Bagga will be taken to Punjab after the legal procession is completed in Delhi and will be produced in Mohali court at 1 pm later today (May 6).
