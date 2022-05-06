Tajinder Bagga Arrest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police Gets Custody Of Tajinder Bagga: Sources

Republic TV has accessed exclusive visuals of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest. According to the video accessed, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader was forcefully taken out by the Punjab Police from his Delhi residence. Meanwhile, Republic TV also accessed an exclusive video of Punjab police informing Delhi police regarding the arrest of Bagga after it was done.

According to the visuals obtained by Republic TV, the Punjab police can be seen crowding the BJP leader’s residence. The police are seen to have arrived at the BJP leader’s residence early in the morning. The large group of officers then barged into Bagga's residence, and later, can be seen taking him out forcefully. Bagga was forcefully taken to the convoy in which the police arrived and was taken out of the national capital.