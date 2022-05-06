Tajinder Bagga Arrested: AAP Accuses BJP Leader Of Inciting Communal Violence In Punjab

Following the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed Bagga saying that the BJP leader's USP (Unique Selling Point) was to speak "dirty, poisonous and lousy language."

Addressing a press conference after Bagga's arrest, Bharadwaj said, "When you will search why Tajinder Singh Pal Bagga is famous, you will find that his USP is to speak a dirty, poisonous and lousy language. With his language, he makes two communities fight with each other."

Tajinder Bagga was arrested from his Delhi residence by Punjab Police on May 6 over a tweet he had made against Kejriwal.

Bharadwaj alleged that in 2011, Bagga had beaten a 70-year-old man on the premises of the Supreme Court. He said that Bagga was involved in several incidents where he was accused of violence.

"There are dozens of cases against Bagga. Through the medium of his tweet, Bagga tried to spread communal tension and incite communal violence in Punjab. And because of his statements, Punjab police filed a case against him," Bharadwaj said.

"Whenever police file a case against any accused, they ask the accused to join the investigation. Police sent several summons to him (Bagga), but he did not join the investigation. BJP is now saying that he was not informed," AAP's Bharadwaj claimed.

"Even after five summons were given to him and he did not join the investigation, police arrested him. Punjab police are doing an impartial probe. Bagga tried getting relief from courts, but he failed and that's why police arrested him," he said.

'BJP uses state machinery against opposition': AAP

Addressing a press brief on the allegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that AAP is doing politics of vendetta, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Now BJP is accusing us that we are doing politics of vendetta. This is completely wrong. It's the BJP that always misused the state machinery."

Bharadwaj accused the BJP of using ED, police and other Central agencies during elections on opposition leaders. "ED raids, Income Tax raids, police arrests, and NIA summons are common. This is BJP's Modus Operandi," he said.

It should be noted that APP's press conference come following BJP's allegation that AAP supremo and Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal, was misusing Punjab police and playing politics of vendetta.

'Arvind Kejriwal misusing Punjab Police': BJP

Reacting to the arrest of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of misusing Punjab police and called him a dictator.

"The kind of dictatorship that Kejriwal has shown in this. Ever since Punjab Police has come into his hand, Kejriwal is misusing it," Gupta told ANI.

National President of BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Tejasvi Surya took to his Twitter and condemned the arrest of Bagga. "BJYM condemns the arrest of our National Secretary Tajinder Bagga. BJYM will fight in court and on the streets against the fascist AAP party," Surya wrote in his tweet.

He added, "BJYM will do everything in our capacity to bring Bagga back to safety & liberty. We will fight back! Arvind Kejriwal you have messed with the wrong guys."