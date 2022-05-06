The complainant against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sunny Ahluwalia, rubbished Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) charge of playing vindictive politics and attributed Bagga's arrest to Independent police action. Justifying the arrest, Ahluwalia said that the law is equal for all the citizens and people are free to complain against what they feel is objectionable. The AAP leader complained against a tweet as objectionable language was used against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, which invited police action. To label the complaint as something to settle political score would be unfair. The BJP national Secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, on the complaint of AAP's Sunny Ahluwalia, was arrested on Friday, May 6, morning by the Punjab police from his residence in Delhi for his tweets against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

When Sunny Ahluwalia was asked by Republic TV on his response to BJP's charge that AAP is trying to settle political scores by this arrest, he said,

"When Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani is arrested from Gujarat by the Assam police, is it Assam police's rowdyism or is it BJP's rowdyism?. Rules are the same for everybody. The citizens have the right to complaint against each other if they believe something is objectionable. I read the tweet and complained against the police. To qualify it as rowdyism is unfair."

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrested by Punjab police from Delhi

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was apprehended by the Punjab police from his house in Delhi on the morning of May 6 over his tweets against Arvind Kejriwal. Complainant Ahluwalia said, "Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had tweeted, 'we will be after the life of Arvind Kejriwal and will not let him live', to make such hate tweets, ensued by going to CM Kejriwal's house and breaking the barricades, gate and cameras is being done by the BJP and I salute the Punjab police for arresting Bagga."

Meanwhile, the BJP after the arrest claimed that Bagga was arrested from his Delhi residence by the Punjab Police without following protocols. BJP's Kapil Mishra slammed the event and said that AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was misusing the Punjab Police like no other leader has done in the past. He further claimed that Kejriwal was using the police force for his personal needs. Kapil Mishra also made a tweet over the same and said that Bagga “cannot be intimidated or weakened by such antics.”

