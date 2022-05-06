Kapil Mishra Slams AAP Over Arrest Threat; 'Kejriwal Using Police For Personal Issues'

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his residence in Delhi, BJP leader Kapil Mishra took a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the Delhi CM has gotten scared of "a real Sardar".

Spoke exclusively to Republic TV, Mishra said that the way Punjab Police have been used to arrest the workers of Delhi and those who raise their voices clearly showed that Kejriwal is not only scared but he is also misusing the mandate of Punjab and insulting the people of the state. Kapil Mishra also reacted to AAP's warning in which they stated that he will be the next to be arrested.

"This is shocking that arrests are being made over commenting on political leaders. Around 50 police personnel came to Bagga's house as if they are coming to nab a terrorist. Has law and order been fixed in Punjab? You have deputed the entire Punjab Police force in Delhi. From place to place, Punjab Police can be seen, sometimes at Alka Lamba's house, Kumar Vishwas, and now Tajinder Bagga. This clearly shows that Punjab Police is being used to resolve Kejriwal's personal issues," Mishra said.

On being asked about Punjab Police's notice, Mishra elaborated on the court order.

"The Court has given a restraining order and especially said that the guidelines of the Supreme Court should not be violated. Here Bagga's father who is a senior citizen was punched in the face, and his phone was snatched. This is not an arrest, this is a kidnapping. Bagga ji will come back soon, but these people who are taking the law into their hands at the behest of Kejriwal, will also be punished through law," he said.

Kapil Mishra on AAP's arrest Warning

Responding to AAP's warning, Kapil Mishra slammed the Kejriwal-led AAP government and recited a few lines: "'Dam Hai Tere Daman Mein Kitna Dekh Liya Hai, Dekhenege, Jagah Hai Teri Jail Mein Kitni Dekh Liya Hai, Dekhenege'.

Earlier in the day, AAP warned Mishra that he can be taken into custody next if he doesn't stop making incendiary remarks. Hitting back at Mishra, AAP spokesperson and East Delhi Councillor Ghanendra Bhardwaj tweeted, "Mishra Ji, you keep spitting a lot of poison, you too get better soon, otherwise it could be your turn next."

BJP's Kapil Mishra further told Republic TV that a kidnapping complaint has been lodged. "Haryana Police has also stopped Punjab police in Kurukshetra and efforts will be made to come back today. In this way, if Kejriwal takes such steps by taking the law in his hands, then the intoxication of power will be removed. The people who have arrested him will soon be arrested," he said.

Meanwhile, Tajinder Pal Bagga will be taken to Punjab after the legal process is completed in Delhi and will be produced in Mohali court on May 6.

Bagga was arrested over his month-old tweet in which he called out Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film, The Kashmir Files He was booked for making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation. Punjab Police informed that they had sent a notice to Bagga five times to join the investigation but he ignored it.

(Image: ANI/Republic)