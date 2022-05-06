Tajinder Bagga Arrested: Delhi BJP Chief, Party Workers Held During Protest Outside AAP HQ

Shortly after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest, hundreds of BJP workers gathered outside AAP's headquarters in Delhi and protested against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party.

In the dramatic visuals captured by Republic TV, a few BJP workers can be seen showing anger by putting posters and papers on fire. While numerous protesters also broke barricades and got involved in a fight with the AAP workers. The protesters were heard raising slogans, "Dadagiri nahin chalegi".

As a result, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has been detained by the police.

'Arvind Kejriwal misusing the powers of Punjab Police'

"The AAP has misused the powers of the Punjab Police. They have also violated the law and orders by arresting Tajinder Bagga without any proper warrant or notice. Punjab police dragged Bagga, they did not even follow the protocol. They (Punjab police) did not inform the local police station in Delhi. That's why we are staging a protest outside Janakpuri police station," one of the protesters said.

#BaggaTweetArrest | Barricades breached as protest spirals out of control in Delhi after Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest.



Amid the unprecedented political faceoff and jurisdictional tussle, tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/UEuxGAgIUe pic.twitter.com/yoNntTpcYd — Republic (@republic) May 6, 2022

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's lawyer, addressing the media over his arrest, said, "No procedure followed by Punjab Police in arrest."

Earlier in the day, the BJP also staged protests outside Janakpuri Police Station. As the political war erupts over Bagga's arrests, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM) has also staged a protest against the Punjab government in Jammu.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who protested last month outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over his remarks on The Kashmir Files, tweeted on Friday, "Have spoken with @TajinderBagga’s mother. Assured her that the entire organization is with them in this hour of oppression. BJYM will do everything in our capacity to bring Bagga back to safety & liberty."

HC sends notice to Delhi, Haryana Police

The Punjab and Haryana High Court asked Delhi and Haryana Police to file an affidavit regarding the detention of Punjab police officers who went to arrest the BJP leader on Friday. The three police detained include - Punjab Police DSP (Investigation) HS Sandhu, ASI Gurpratap Singh, and Constable Rajbir Singh.

The Delhi Police have registered a kidnapping case in connection with BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's detention. This comes after Punjab Police arrested Bagga on Friday morning over his alleged threat to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Police informed that they have received a complaint from the BJP leader that the standard operating procedure (SOPs) was not followed during the arrest and hence, Punjab Police should be booked under these charges.

Bagga was arrested over his month-old tweet wherein he wrote an alleged threatening statement against CM Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film, The Kashmir Files. He has been booked for making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation. The Punjab Police informed that they sent 5 notices for Bagga to join the investigation, however, he ignored them and refused to cooperate.