Tajinder Bagga Arrested: Kailash Vijayvargiya Slams Arvind Kejriwal; Labels Him A Dictator

Condemning the arrest of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his Delhi residence by Punjab Police, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya attacked AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a dictator and likening him to a monkey with a razor.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was apprehended earlier on Friday by the Punjab Police from his house in Delhi over his objectionable tweets on Arvind Kejriwal. Aam Aadmi Party's Sunny Ahluwalia is the complainant in the case.

Commenting on the arrest, Vijayvargiya said, "This is the dictatorship of Arvind Kejriwal, when a monkey gets a razor in his hand, he acts like this. He starts shaving anyone. We condemn this type of police misuse."

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga arrested over tweet on Arvind Kejriwal

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by the Punjab police from his house early on Friday based on a complaint by AAP spokesperson Dr Sunny Ahluwalia. Ahluwalia had complained against Bagga for posting tweets allegedly expressing hate against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had tweeted, 'we will be after the life of Arvind Kejriwal and will not let him live', to make such hate tweets, ensued by going to CM Kejriwal's house and breaking the barricades, gate and cameras is being done by the BJP and I salute the Punjab police for arresting Bagga," Ahluwalia said.

BJP workers stage protests outside AAP headquarters in Delhi

In Delhi, hundreds of BJP workers staged massive protests against the arrest outside the AAP headquarters. Meanwhile, on the legal side, the Punjab and Haryana High Court asked the respective police authorities in the state to file an affidavit regarding the detention of the police officers who went to arrest Bagga. Notably, BJP leaders, alleging proper Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) weren't followed in the arrest, have slapped a kidnapping case on the Punjab police.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested for his month-old tweet against Arvind Kejriwal for his views on the movie, The Kashmir Files. He has been booked for making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation. The Punjab Police informed that they sent 5 notices for Bagga to join the investigation but claimed that he ignored them and refused to cooperate.

(Image: PTI)