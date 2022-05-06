As Protests Erupt Over Tajinder Bagga's Arrest, Punjab DSP Avers 'procedure Was Followed'

As the massive political fight over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Singh Bagga's arrest continues, Punjab DSP KS Sandhu said that the Punjab Police followed the "legal procedure". The statement comes after Tajinder Bagga's lawyer, while speaking to reporters over his arrest, stated, "No procedure followed by Punjab Police in arrest."

Speaking to the reporters, the Punjab DSP said, "We followed the legal procedure, the matter is pending in court."

BJP workers, shortly after Tajinder Bagga's arrest, have launched a full-blown protest in Delhi and in Punjab against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the party led by him, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Hundreds of BJP leaders gathered outside AAP's Delhi headquarters to protest against the Delhi CM.

In the visuals captured by Republic TV, the BJP chief and other workers can be seen putting papers and posters on fire, breaking barricades, and fighting with the AAP workers. As a result, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has been detained by the police. Earlier in the day, the BJP also staged protests outside Janakpuri Police Station. As the political war erupts over Bagga's arrests, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM) has also staged a protest against the Punjab government in Jammu.

HC sends notice to Delhi, Haryana Police

The Punjab and Haryana High Court asked Delhi and Haryana Police to file an affidavit regarding the detention of Punjab police officers who went to arrest the BJP leader on Friday. The three police detained include - Punjab Police DSP (Investigation) HS Sandhu, ASI Gurpratap Singh, and Constable Rajbir Singh.

The Delhi Police have registered a kidnapping case in connection with BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's detention. This comes after Punjab Police arrested Bagga on Friday morning over his alleged threat to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Police informed that they have received a complaint from the BJP leader that the standard operating procedure (SOPs) was not followed during the arrest and hence, Punjab Police should be booked under these charges.

Bagga was arrested over his month-old tweet wherein he wrote an alleged threatening statement against CM Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film, The Kashmir Files. He has been booked for making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation. The Punjab Police informed that they sent five notices for Bagga to join the investigation, however, he ignored them and refused to cooperate.

Image: Republic World