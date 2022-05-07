Speaking exclusively to Republic TV after returning to his residence in Delhi in the wee hours of Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Tajinder Bagga slammed Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal for 'deliberately instructing' the Punjab Police to 'kidnap' him. He stressed that the Punjab Police, which has fought terrorists, has many other important things to handle than simply focus on a small case like his.

Tajinder Bagga said, "I believe if Punjab Police did their job properly, these things would have not happened. Punjab police did not inform local police and did not bring local police officers. Half of police personnel were wearing civil clothes. I would term this as 'kidnapping' as no warrant was shown. I and my father were manhandled and when I was pleading to let me wear the Turban, they dragged me into the van."

The BJP leader added, "They 'kidnapped' me by Punjab Police as Kejriwal instructed them to do so. Or do you think Punjab Police has nothing else to do when there are other important cases are going on, that over 40-50 police officers would especially come over a small case like mine? This shows that this was a deliberate move against someone who would go against the Delhi CM. Everyone sees there is a dictatorship going on, I don't have to say it out loud."

"They filed a complaint that I threatened Kejriwal that I would kill him. But when the court questioned if any violence or disruption took place in Punjab, they formed an SIT and filed two more complaints against me without any proper investigation," he concluded.

Bagga, earlier, had also affirmed that he will continue to speak against CM Kejriwal. He emphasised that his fight will continue even if 100 FIRs are filed against him and demanded punishment for the culprits in the sacrilege cases and an apology from the Delhi CM for belittling the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits. Thanking BJP leaders for their support, the BJP leader also revealed that he had answered all notices issued by the Punjab Police and announced that he will release the CCTV footage of his arrest soon.

Tajinder Bagga granted bail

Bagga is currently the Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). He unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar. In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia accused him of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal, and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Bagga's father that the BJP spokesperson was kidnapped by unknown persons. After getting a search warrant from a court in Dwarka, the Punjab Police while taking Bagga to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. He was handed over to the Delhi Police and taken back to the national capital after a few hours.

Finally, his ordeal came to an end on the night of May 6, as a Magistrate court in Gurugram granted him bail. Metropolitan Magistrate Swayam Siddha Tripathy took note of the fact that Bagga's medical examination confirmed that he had sustained injuries.

Image: Republic World