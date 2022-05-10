Tajinder Bagga Challenges Kejriwal To Arrest Khalistanis; 'When'll You Put Them In Jail?'

After getting relief from arrest until July 5, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday. In the exclusive conversation, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader refuted claims of the Aam Aadmi Party that he was trying to gain political mileage, saying that he was in custody, without his phone and couldn't even access his social media accounts, be it Facebook or Twitter.

"I said even that day, and I am will say it again...Arvind Kejriwal Ji, if you feel that you can scare me with FIR, with arrest, then I want to tell you that not one, you can file thousands of FIRs, arrest me thousands of times still I will ask you questions pertaining to the promise you made that within 24 hours the people who attempted sacrilege will be arrested...I will ask you about the arrest of drug mafias... When will you arrest them...The people who are conducting terrorist activities, brandishing swords in broad daylight, the fringe elements, the Khalistanis...When will you put them in jail?" said Bagga.

Tajinder Bagga gets relief from arrest until July 5

Bagga got a big relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court earlier in the day, in relation to a case filed against him over an alleged threat to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. On the morning of May 6, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi, triggering a huge political uproar.

The Delhi Police, stating that they had not been given prior intimation as per protocol, called it a case of kidnapping and instructed the Haryana Police to stop the convoy on its way to Mohali. Thereafter, the Delhi Police got his custody, and after being produced in the Dwarka court that ordered his release, Bagga returned home by midnight.

In a fresh twist on May 7, a Mohali court issued an arrest warrant against Bagga in connection with the case registered by the Punjab Police.

The latter was directed to arrest and produce him before the court of Judicial Magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh on May 23. After Bagga again moved the Punjab & Haryana High Court seeking a stay on the arrest warrant, a single-judge bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara granted him protection until May 10.