Tajinder Bagga Claims His Phone Is In Punjab Police's Custody Hours After Release

In a major relief for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Magistrate Court of Gurugram granted bail to the leader on Saturday at midnight. Following this, Bagga has now made claims that his phone is in Punjab police's custody hours after release. The BJP leader revealed that his phone remained in police custody thus he was unable to use social media platforms like Twitter from his real account.

Following his release from Punjab police custody, Tajinder Bagga said that his phone was in police custody. He further informed that it was protected and thus he would be using his office’s Twitter account instead to tweet updates. “My phone is in police custody of Punjab police and it's OTP Protected so will be not able to tweet from real account. Will tweet from this account,” Tajinder Bagga tweeted on his office’s account.

Bagga was welcomed home by BJP workers with a huge celebration on Saturday midnight after the Magistrate Court of Gurugram granted bail to the leader. Bagga was produced before the Magistrate court on Friday late at night. The Punjab Police arrested the BJP leader Bagga on Friday morning over his month-old tweet wherein he wrote an alleged threatening statement against CM Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film, The Kashmir Files. Bagga will go to court again on Monday, May 9.

Tajinder Bagga's arrest sparks major political war

BJP’s Tajinder Bagga was arrested over his month-old tweet wherein he wrote an alleged threatening statement against CM Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film, The Kashmir Files. He has been booked for making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation. The Punjab Police informed that they sent five notices for Bagga to join the investigation, however, he ignored them and refused to cooperate. Following the arrest, the Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case in connection with his detention.

This comes after Punjab Police arrested Bagga on Friday morning over his alleged threat to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Police informed that they have received a complaint from the BJP leader that the standard operating procedure (SOPs) was not followed during the arrest and hence, Punjab Police should be booked under these charges. Hundreds of BJP workers gathered outside AAP's headquarters in Delhi and protested against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party.

