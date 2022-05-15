Bhartiya Janata Party’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Sunday dared Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take action against pro-Khalistan protestors. Terming Khalistan supporters as ‘Anti Indians’, Bagga asked if the Punjab CM would take any action against the group. This comes only days after Bagga got relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in relation to a case filed against him over an alleged threat to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Bagga on Sunday shared a tweet of Khalistan supporters, where a bunch of people were seen holding pro-Khalistan placards. Sharing the image tweet, Bagga questioned if CM Bhagwant Mann would take action against them. Taking a jibe at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP leader asked if the Punjab CM needed permission from ‘Delhi boss’ for action. “Will you take action @BhagwantMann or do you need permission from your Delhi boss before taking action against Anti Indians?” Bagga asked.

Will you take action @BhagwantMann or do you need permission from your Delhi boss before taking action against Anti Indians ? https://t.co/eWnnDIWf6E — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 15, 2022

Bagga challenges Kejriwal to arrest Khalistanis

After getting relief from arrest until July 5, Tajinder Bagga spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday. In the exclusive conversation, the BJP leader refuted claims of the AAP that he was trying to gain political mileage, saying that he was in custody, without his phone and couldn't even access his social media accounts, be it Facebook or Twitter.

"I said even that day, and I am will say it again...Arvind Kejriwal Ji, if you feel that you can scare me with FIR, with arrest, then I want to tell you that not one, you can file thousands of FIRs, arrest me thousands of times still I will ask you questions pertaining to the promise you made that within 24 hours the people who attempted sacrilege will be arrested...I will ask you about the arrest of drug mafias... When will you arrest them...The people who are conducting terrorist activities, brandishing swords in broad daylight, the fringe elements, the Khalistanis...When will you put them in jail?" said Bagga.

Bagga got a big relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in relation to a case filed against him over an alleged threat to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. On the morning of May 6, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi, triggering a huge political uproar.

Image: PTI/ ANI