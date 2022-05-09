Tajinder Bagga Files Plea For Police Security After Perceiving 'grave Threat To His Life'

Tajinder Bagga has filed a plea in the court asking for police security, apprehensive that he and his father Preet Pal Singh Bagga face a threat to their life. Bagga was dramatically arrested from his residence on May 6 in Delhi by the Punjab police for the alleged hate tweets against Arvind Kejriwal. He was freed by a court order early morning on May 7 after a tri-state faceoff between the police authorities of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi.

In a plea sent to the Dwarka court in Delhi, Bagga has also asked for the custody of his two phones and additional police security as there is a 'grave threat and danger to his life'.

The plea stated, "The victim (Tajinder Bagga) at present apprehends grave threat and danger to his life and the life of his father. There is every likelihood that similar incident of endangering the life and liberty of the applicant will again repeated and the applicant is living under constant apprehension of threat to his life and liberty."

Punjab and Haryana court stays Bagga's arrest until the next hearing

After the Mohali court issued a second arrest warrant against Tajinder Bagga on Saturday following the complaint filed by AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted relief to Bagga and ordered he should not be arrested again until the court convenes again on the said matter.

Notably, Bagga had also filed an application wherein the BJP leader had contended that he was wrongly implicated in the FIR lodged against him by "AAP leaders with an ulterior motive for political gains".

Earlier, Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police on May 6 following an FIR filed in April 2022. Successively, Bagga's father lodged a complaint before the Delhi police, claiming that his son was kidnapped by unknown people, following which Delhi and Haryana police coordinated and took the custody of Tajinder Bagga from the Punjab police. He was then produced before the Magistrate in Delhi, late in the night on May 6.

Meanwhile, Tajinder Bagga thanked the National Commission on Minorities (NCM) for seeking a report from Punjab's Chief Secretary over allowing Bagga to wear his turban before he was arrested on the morning of May 6.

IMAGE: PTI