Speaking exclusively to Republic TV after returning to his residence in Delhi in the wee hours of Saturday, Tajinder Bagga affirmed that he will continue speaking against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Bagga stressed that his fight will continue even if 100 FIRs are filed against him and demanded punishment for the culprits in the sacrilege cases and an apology from the Delhi CM for belittling the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits. Thanking BJP leaders for their support, the BJP leader also revealed that he had answered all notices issued by the Punjab Police and announced that he will release the CCTV footage of his arrest soon.

Tajinder Bagga remarked, "First, two police officers entered (my house). They said that we have come to give you a notice. They were sitting. One policeman wanted to go out. As the door was not opening, I helped him open the door. As soon as I opened the door, 14-15 people entered and said they want to arrest him. They snatched my phone, my father's phone. I asked them to give me time to wear my turban but they didn't give me time for that. They didn't give me time to wear my chappals. 7-8 persons dragged and took me away like a terrorist."

"I think Arvind Kejriwal is scared of the truth. My tweet demanded that Arvind Kejriwal should apologise for calling the Kashmiri Pandit genocide fake. I ask him- you said that the culprits in the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege cases will be put behind the bars within 24 hours. Why weren't they put behind the bars and why did Kejriwal Ji did a settlement. And those police officers who saved the culprits were promoted. I am not saying this, their own MLA who was a part of the SIT is saying this," he added.

Tajinder Bagga released

On Friday morning, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. Bagga is currently the Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of BJYM and unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar. In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia accused him of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter.

The Punjab Police justified the arrest citing that he deliberately didn't join the investigation despite being served 5 notices to join the investigation. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Tajindar Bagga's father that the BJP spokesperson was kidnapped by unknown persons. After it got a search warrant from a court in Dwarka, the Punjab Police party carrying Bagga to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. He was handed over to the Delhi Police and taken back to the national capital after a few hours.

Finally, his ordeal came to an end at night as a court in Delhi allowed his release. Metropolitan Magistrate Swayam Siddha Tripathy took note of the fact that Bagga's medical examination confirmed that he had sustained injuries. Acknowledging the BJP leader's apprehension of a threat from the Punjab Police, the court asked the Station House Officer of the Janakpuri Police Station to make the requisite arrangements for ensuring his safety.