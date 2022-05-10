Tajinder Bagga Speaks To Republic After HC Stays Arrest; 'Will I Threaten Delhi CM On TV?'

In an exclusive, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network hours after the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed his arrest till July 5. Bagga was arrested from his Delhi residence on May 6 by a team of Punjab Police in connection with alleged hate tweets remarks against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Punjab police were intercepted by the Haryana police in Kurukshetra and later the custody was taken over by the Delhi Police.

Tajinder Bagga slams Delhi CM Kejriwal

While speaking to Republic TV, Tajinder Bagga said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thinks he is above the law but the court has proved him wrong. He has gotten arrogant since he won the Punjab polls.

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been proven wrong today. The Court has proved that no one is above the law. Courts have proved that no one is above the law. Kejriwal is so scared now that if anyone asks him any question, he sends police from Punjab. He has now become arrogant after winning Punjab Elections. Even if it's me, Naveen Kumar, Alka Lamba, or Dr. Kumar Vishwas. If anyone asks questions to him, he sends the Punjab police and behaves with them as if they are terrorists," he said.

On being asked about AAP leaders' accusations, calling him history-sheeter and accusing him of inciting violence, the BJP leader further said, "Kejriwal's leaders and spokespersons are speaking his language. If I am such a big goon and they are so scared of me, why these serious charges were not registered against me in the FIR? The FIR stated that I threatened Delhi CM over his reaction to the Kashmir Files movie. I tweeted, if Kejriwal doesn't apologise for his comment on the Kashmir files, we will make life difficult for him."

"During an interview with a TV Channel, the AAP supremo claimed that he doesn't know any Tajinder Pal Bagga. The same Kejriwal has met me on multiple occasions, and has had breakfast with me for almost 50 times in the presence of Manish Sisodia and Kumar Vishwas. After winning Punjab Elections and coming to power, AAP government never sent 50 policemen to bust drug rackets or formed any SIT team against drug mafias. But to arrest me, they send 50 police personnel. Will I come on a TV interview and make a threat against the life of the Delhi CM? I would be crazy to do so," he asked.

"After 2014, not a single FIR has been registered against me. Whatever, FIR has been filed against me before 2014, it was under Congress rule," stated Tajinder Bagga.

Row over Tajinder Bagga's arrest

On the morning of May 6, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi, in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. Bagga is currently the Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of BJYM and unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar. In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia accused him of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter.

The Punjab Police justified the arrest citing that he deliberately didn't join the investigation despite being served five notices to join the investigation. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Tajindar Bagga's father that the BJP spokesperson was kidnapped by unknown persons. After it got a search warrant from a court in Dwarka, the Punjab Police party carrying Bagga to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. He was handed over to the Delhi Police and taken back to the national capital after a few hours. Finally, his ordeal came to an end at night as a court in Delhi allowed his release.

In a fresh twist on May 7, a Mohali court issued an arrest warrant against Bagga in connection with the case registered by the Punjab Police. The latter was directed to arrest and produce him before the court of Judicial Magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh on May 23. After Bagga again moved the Punjab & Haryana High Court seeking a stay on the arrest warrant, a single-judge bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara granted him protection till May 10.

Image: Republic World