Tajinder Bagga Taunts Kejriwal After HC Stays Arrest: 'You Are Not Above Law'

After Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered a stay on the arrest of Tajinder Bagga, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader shared a video on Tuesday, in which he slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and said that Kejriwal should not consider himself bigger than the law.

Referring to the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order which puts a stay on his arrest till July 5, Tajinder Bagga said, "Today the court of our country has shown that no person should think they are above the law. The Punjab police ended the terrorism through its bravery, but Arvind Kejriwal defamed this Punjab police. I want to challenge Kejriwal once again. I want to tell him that I won't bow down even if you file 100 fake FIRs against me." Speaking about the sacrilege incident and claims made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bagga added, "I will ask you (Arvind Kejriwal) every day, you said you will arrest the sacrilege culprits in 24 hours, so why not arrested anyone till now? You said 'You will send drug mafias behind the bars, if voted to power', so why there is no one behind the bar yet? Why are you not sending Khalistanis inside jail?"

After slamming AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in his video, Bagga further showered his appreciation towards everyone who supported him. "I want to thank the top leadership of the BJP, crores of BJP workers. I also want to thank the media, Delhi and Haryana police who stood for me in this battle of truth."

'My son's arrest is a political vendetta': Bagga's mother

Reacting to this development, Tajinder Bagga's mother thanked the HC for its decision. Speaking exclusively with Republic, Kamaljeet Kaur said, "I thank the HC for staying his arrest. It's a good decision by the HC." Kaur further said that Bagga's arrest was nothing but politics of vendetta. "My son's arrest is a political vendetta. Kejriwal has now been exposed. This is a conspiracy by Kejriwal that was planned against my son. We believe in the law and we will take the next step keeping the law in mind," she said.

On Tuesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the arrest of Tajinder Bagga till the 5th of July. It is pertinent to mention that on May 07, the HC gave a similar relief to Bagga when it ordered the Punjab police not to take any coercive measures against the BJP leader. Notably, Bagga was arrested by the Punjab police on May 06 from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi, in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. He was arrested over his month-old tweet wherein he wrote an alleged threatening statement against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film, The Kashmir Files.