Tajinder Bagga Tells Republic Kejriwal Is Scared Of Him, Calls Arrest 'kidnapping'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV after returning to his residence in Delhi in the wee hours of Saturday, Tajinder Bagga affirmed that he will continue speaking against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

While speaking with Republic TV, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Bagga said, “I was manhandled by the police. I believe if Punjab Police could do its investigation properly, this situation wouldn’t have arrived. Punjab Police came directly, they didn’t even inform the local police nor did they bring any local police officers from Delhi. Out of 50 people, about 40 were from civil.”

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga termed his arrest as illegitimate kidnapping and said, “My kidnapping was done because Arvind Kejriwal got scared and he sent Police to my house in Delhi to take me into custody.”

“Punjab Police has been directed to do so as Police can't take this decision alone and they have a lot of issues to address in the state. The Police have been in limelight every time in a good way. The Punjab police have fought with terrorists and have been vigilant in Patiala violence. This is surely directed by Arvind Kejriwal,” the BJP leader Tajinder Bagga added.

BJP leader said that he will target everyone who speaks against him. He said, “Arvind Kejriwal will send Police at every opposition leader, whether it is me or Naveen Kumar, Kumar Vishvaad or Preeti Gandhi or it can be the Congress leader Alka Lamba. Arvind Kejriwal and his government is trying to give a message that we have Police power now and whosoever will speak against me will be put behind the bars.”

He further added, “I don’ think there’s any need of me saying that dictatorship has started, everyone can witness the same.”

Tajinder Bagga released

On Friday morning, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. Bagga is currently the Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of BJYM and unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar. In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia accused him of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal, and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter.

The Punjab Police justified the arrest citing that he deliberately didn't join the investigation despite being served 5 notices to join the investigation. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Tajindar Bagga's father that the BJP spokesperson was kidnapped by unknown persons. After it got a search warrant from a court in Dwarka, the Punjab Police party carrying Bagga to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. He was handed over to the Delhi Police and taken back to the national capital after a few hours.

Finally, his ordeal came to an end at night as a court in Delhi allowed his release. Metropolitan Magistrate Swayam Siddha Tripathy took note of the fact that Bagga's medical examination confirmed that he had sustained injuries. Acknowledging the BJP leader's apprehension of a threat from the Punjab Police, the court asked the Station House Officer of the Janakpuri Police Station to make the requisite arrangements for ensuring his safety.