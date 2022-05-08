Tajinder Bagga Thanks NCM For Serving Notice To Punjab Chief Secy Over Turban Row

Following allegations of BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga not being allowed to wear a turban during his arrest on Friday, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a report from the Punjab chief secretary within seven days.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga thanked the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) for serving notice to the Punjab government for not allowing me to wear a turban.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said, “ I asked the policemen to let me wear my turban, I can’t step out with bare head, and tying turban is an essential element in our Sikh religion. But the policemen didn’t allow me and said that we will show you how to cover your head in Punjab.” “One of the lady police officers asked policemen to let me wear a turban but they didn’t allow me to do so. I hope severe action will be taken against those who are guilty and police personnel will be punished,” he further said.

NCM seeks a report from the Punjab Chief Secy

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a report from the Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari for not allowing Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga to wear a turban during his arrest on Friday.

In a letter written to Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari, the NCM said it has taken suo moto cognizance of the media reports that Tajinder Bagga, a Sikh, was allegedly not allowed to wear his turban during his arrest by Punjab police on Friday. Calling it a serious case of violation of religious rights of a Sikh person, the letter further added, "You are, accordingly, requested to submit a factual report on the alleged incident and media report within seven days i.e. latest by 14.5.2022 to the Commission."

Speaking on the same, NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura has also confirmed that a notice has been given to the Punjab government. "National Commission for Minorities works for everyone equally. Yesterday, it was brought to our notice by phone calls and media that Tajinder Bagga was not allowed to wear a turban. We have given notice to the Punjab government seeking a detailed report by May 14. We have also dispatched a hard copy", he said further adding that a decision will be made about the future course of action after receiving the reports.